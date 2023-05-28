The Round of 128 of the French Open will see Clara Tauson and Aliaksandra Sasnovich square off at Stade Roland Garros on Sunday, May 28.

Clara Tauson vs. Aliaksandra Sasnovich Date and TV Info

Round: Round of 128

Round of 128 Date: Sunday, May 28

Sunday, May 28 TV Channel: Tennis Channel

Tennis Channel (Watch on Fubo) Court Surface: Clay

Tauson vs. Sasnovich Matchup Info

By defeating No. 159-ranked Mirjam Bjorklund 7-5, 6-7, 6-2 on Friday, Tauson advanced to the Round of 128.

In her last tournament, the Upper Austria Ladies Linz, Tauson fell in the quarterfinals to No. 34-ranked Petra Martic, 4-6, 5-7 on February 10.

In her last match in the Round of 64 of the Internazionali BNL d'Italia, Sasnovich was defeated 6-3, 3-6, 3-6 versus Donna Vekic.

In the sole matchup between Tauson and Sasnovich in the last five years, which took place in the quarterfinals at Melbourne Summer Set 2, Sasnovich was the last one standing, securing the 6-3, 2-0 victory.

Sasnovich has gotten the better of Tauson in two total sets, winning two sets (100.0%) against Tauson's zero.

Sasnovich and Tauson have played 11 total games, with Sasnovich taking eight games and Tauson claiming three.

Tauson vs. Sasnovich Odds and Probabilities

Clara Tauson Aliaksandra Sasnovich -135 Odds to Win Match +105 +30000 Odds to Win Tournament +40000 57.4% Implied Prob. to Win Match 48.8% 0.3% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 0.2% 51.5 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 48.5

