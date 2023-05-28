In the French Open Round of 128 on Sunday, No. 126-ranked Clara Tauson meets No. 50 Aliaksandra Sasnovich.

Tauson is favored (-135) in this match, compared to the underdog Sasnovich, who is +105.

Clara Tauson vs. Aliaksandra Sasnovich Match Information

Tournament: The French Open

The French Open Round: Round of 128

Round of 128 Date: Sunday, May 28

Sunday, May 28 TV Channel: Tennis Channel

Tennis Channel Venue: Stade Roland Garros

Stade Roland Garros Location: Paris, France

Paris, France Court Surface: Clay

Clara Tauson vs. Aliaksandra Sasnovich Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Clara Tauson has a 57.4% chance to win.

Clara Tauson Aliaksandra Sasnovich -135 Odds to Win Match +105 +30000 Odds to Win Tournament +40000 57.4% Implied Prob. to Win Match 48.8% 0.3% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 0.2% 51.5 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 48.5

Clara Tauson vs. Aliaksandra Sasnovich Trends and Insights

Tauson is looking to stay on track after a 7-5, 6-7, 6-2 win over No. 159-ranked Mirjam Bjorklund in Friday's qualifying round.

Sasnovich is coming off a 6-3, 3-6, 3-6 defeat to No. 24-ranked Donna Vekic in the Round of 64 at the Internazionali BNL d'Italia.

Tauson has played 12 matches over the past 12 months (across all court types), and 17.8 games per match.

Sasnovich has averaged 23.7 games per match through her 40 matches played in the past 12 months across all court types, while winning 49.6% of the games.

In 12 matches on clay courts in the past year, Sasnovich has averaged 24.0 games per match and 9.9 games per set, winning 49.0% of the games.

On January 6, 2022, Tauson and Sasnovich played in the Melbourne Summer Set 2 quarterfinals. Sasnovich came out on top 6-3, 2-0.

Sasnovich and Tauson have played two total sets, with Sasnovich taking two of them and Tauson zero.

Sasnovich has won eight games (72.7% win rate) against Tauson, who has secured three games.

Tauson and Sasnovich have matched up one time, averaging 11.0 games and 2.0 sets per match.

