Stade Roland Garros in Paris, France is the site where Daniel Altmaier and Marc-Andrea Huesler will meet on Sunday in the Round of 128 of the French Open.

Daniel Altmaier vs. Marc-Andrea Huesler Date and TV Info

Round: Round of 128

Round of 128 Date: Sunday, May 28

Sunday, May 28 TV Channel: Tennis Channel

Tennis Channel (Watch on Fubo) Court Surface: Clay

Altmaier vs. Huesler Matchup Info

Altmaier lost 6-3, 5-7, 3-6 versus Frances Tiafoe in the Round of 64 of the Internazionali BNL d'Italia (his last match).

In his most recent match on May 22, 2023, Huesler lost 4-6, 6-4, 6-7 versus Yibing Wu in the Round of 32 of the Gonet Geneva Open.

In the sole matchup between Altmaier and Huesler in the last five years, which took place in the qualifying round at Gonet Geneva Open, Altmaier came out on top, securing the 7-6, 6-2 win.

Altmaier has bested Huesler in two total sets, securing two sets (100.0%) against Huesler's zero.

In 21 total games, Altmaier has the advantage, taking the win in 13 of them, while Huesler has taken eight.

Altmaier vs. Huesler Odds and Probabilities

Daniel Altmaier Marc-Andrea Huesler -250 Odds to Win Match +190 +40000 Odds to Win Tournament +50000 71.4% Implied Prob. to Win Match 34.5% 0.2% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 0.2% 56.3 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 43.7

