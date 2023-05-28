In the Round of 128 of the French Open on Sunday, Daniel Altmaier (ranked No. 72) faces Marc-Andrea Huesler (No. 81).

Altmaier is favored (-250) in this matchup, compared to the underdog Huesler, who is +190.

Looking to place a bet on this or other tennis matches? Head over to BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks, and sign up today with our link!

Daniel Altmaier vs. Marc-Andrea Huesler Match Information

Tournament: The French Open

The French Open Round: Round of 128

Round of 128 Date: Sunday, May 28

Sunday, May 28 TV Channel: Tennis Channel

Tennis Channel Venue: Stade Roland Garros

Stade Roland Garros Location: Paris, France

Paris, France Court Surface: Clay

Watch live tennis and many more sports and shows without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Daniel Altmaier vs. Marc-Andrea Huesler Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Daniel Altmaier has a 71.4% chance to win.

Daniel Altmaier Marc-Andrea Huesler -250 Odds to Win Match +190 +40000 Odds to Win Tournament +50000 71.4% Implied Prob. to Win Match 34.5% 0.2% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 0.2% 56.3 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 43.7

Bet on tennis with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Daniel Altmaier vs. Marc-Andrea Huesler Trends and Insights

In his most recent tournament, the Internazionali BNL d'Italia, Altmaier was beaten by No. 12-ranked Frances Tiafoe, 6-3, 5-7, 3-6, in the Round of 64.

In his most recent match in the Round of 32 of the Gonet Geneva Open, Huesler lost 4-6, 6-4, 6-7 against Yibing Wu.

Through 35 matches over the past year (across all court types), Altmaier has played 24.2 games per match and won 48.3% of them.

Altmaier has played 15 matches on clay over the past year, and 22.1 games per match.

In the past 12 months, Huesler has played 51 total matches (across all court types), winning 49.8% of the games. He averages 27.4 games per match and 10.4 games per set.

In 11 matches on clay courts in the past 12 months, Huesler has averaged 27.7 games per match and 10.5 games per set, winning 49.5% of the games.

In the only match between Altmaier and Huesler dating back to 2015, in the Gonet Geneva Open qualifying round, Altmaier won 7-6, 6-2.

Altmaier and Huesler have matched up in two total sets, with Altmaier winning two of them and Huesler zero.

Altmaier has beaten Huesler in 13 of 21 total games between them, good for a 61.9% winning percentage.

Huesler and Altmaier have squared off one time, and they have averaged 21.0 games and 2.0 sets per match.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.