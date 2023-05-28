Danielle Collins, the No. 45-ranked player, and Jessica Pegula, the No. 3-ranked player, will meet on May 28 for a match in the Round of 128 of the French Open.

Danielle Collins vs. Jessica Pegula Date and TV Info

Round: Round of 128

Round of 128 Date: Sunday, May 28

Sunday, May 28 TV Channel: Tennis Channel

Tennis Channel (Watch on Fubo) Court Surface: Clay

Collins vs. Pegula Matchup Info

Collins last played on April 4, 2023 in the Round of 64 of the Credit One Charleston Open, and the matchup ended in a 7-6, 4-6, 1-6 defeat by No. 44-ranked Shelby Rogers .

Pegula is coming off a 2-6, 6-3, 3-6 loss to No. 168-ranked Taylor Townsend in the Round of 64 at the Internazionali BNL d'Italia.

Pegula and Collins have matched up two times in the last five years, and Pegula has the advantage with a 2-0 record, which includes a 6-1, 7-6 win for Pegula at the Miami Open presented by Itau on March 25, 2023, the last time these two met on the court.

Pegula has taken the W in four sets versus Collins, good for an 80.0% winning percentage, while Collins has claimed one set.

Pegula has bested Collins in 51 total games between them, taking 29 games (56.9%) against Collins's 22.

Collins vs. Pegula Odds and Probabilities

Danielle Collins Jessica Pegula +320 Odds to Win Match -450 +20000 Odds to Win Tournament +2800 23.8% Implied Prob. to Win Match 81.8% 0.5% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 3.4% 38.1 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 61.9

