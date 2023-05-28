Danielle Collins (No. 45 ranking) will take on Jessica Pegula (No. 3) in the Round of 128 of the French Open on Sunday, May 28.

Pegula carries -450 odds to grab a spot in the round of 64 versus Collins (+320).

Looking to place a bet on this or other tennis matches? Head over to BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks, and sign up today with our link!

Danielle Collins vs. Jessica Pegula Match Information

Tournament: The French Open

The French Open Round: Round of 128

Round of 128 Date: Sunday, May 28

Sunday, May 28 TV Channel: Tennis Channel

Tennis Channel Venue: Stade Roland Garros

Stade Roland Garros Location: Paris, France

Paris, France Court Surface: Clay

Watch live tennis and many more sports and shows without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Danielle Collins vs. Jessica Pegula Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Jessica Pegula has an 81.8% chance to win.

Danielle Collins Jessica Pegula +320 Odds to Win Match -450 +20000 Odds to Win Tournament +2800 23.8% Implied Prob. to Win Match 81.8% 0.5% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 3.4% 38.1 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 61.9

Bet on tennis with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Danielle Collins vs. Jessica Pegula Trends and Insights

Collins last hit the court on April 4, 2023 in the Round of 64 of the Credit One Charleston Open, and the match ended in a 7-6, 4-6, 1-6 defeat by No. 44-ranked Shelby Rogers .

In her most recent match in the Round of 64 of the Internazionali BNL d'Italia, Pegula was defeated 2-6, 6-3, 3-6 versus Taylor Townsend.

Collins has played 31 matches over the past year (across all court surfaces), and 24.2 games per match.

Collins has played two matches on clay over the past year, and 32.5 games per match.

In the past year, Pegula has played 58 total matches (across all court types), winning 56.7% of the games. She averages 21.6 games per match and 9.4 games per set.

In 12 matches on clay courts in the past 12 months, Pegula has averaged 23.3 games per match and 9.7 games per set, winning 54.3% of the games.

Pegula has defeated Collins each time these two have played going back to 2015 (two matches). In their last matchup, Pegula came out on top 6-1, 7-6 in the Round of 32 of the Miami Open presented by Itau.

In five total sets against each other, Pegula has clinched four, while Collins has claimed one.

Pegula and Collins have squared off in 51 total games, with Pegula taking 29 and Collins securing 22.

In their two matches against each other, Collins and Pegula are averaging 25.5 games and 2.5 sets.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.