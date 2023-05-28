Stade Roland Garros in Paris, France is the site where David Goffin and Hubert Hurkacz will clash on Sunday in the Round of 128 of the French Open.

Tennis Channel is the spot to tune in to see Goffin and Hurkacz go head to head.

David Goffin vs. Hubert Hurkacz Date and TV Info

Round: Round of 128

Round of 128 Date: Sunday, May 28

TV Channel: Tennis Channel

Tennis Channel (Watch on Fubo) Court Surface: Clay

Goffin vs. Hurkacz Matchup Info

Goffin was defeated 3-6, 4-6 against Cameron Norrie in the Round of 16 of the Open Parc Auvergne-Rhone-Alpes Lyon (his last match).

Hurkacz is coming off a 3-6, 4-6 loss to No. 54-ranked Jeffrey John Wolf in the Round of 64 at the Internazionali BNL d'Italia.

Goffin and Hurkacz have been evenly matched, as the two players share a split 1-1 record in two matches. Hurkacz had the leg up in their last match on May 28, 2022, winning 7-5, 6-2, 6-1.

Hurkacz has gotten the better of Goffin in five total sets, claiming three sets (60.0%) against Goffin's two.

Hurkacz and Goffin have squared off in 53 total games, with Hurkacz winning 31 games and Goffin being victorious in 22.

Goffin vs. Hurkacz Odds and Probabilities

David Goffin Hubert Hurkacz +170 Odds to Win Match -225 +40000 Odds to Win Tournament +15000 37.0% Implied Prob. to Win Match 69.2% 0.2% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 0.7% 43.9 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 56.1

