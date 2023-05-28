In the French Open Round of 128 on Sunday, we have a matchup featuring No. 13-ranked Hubert Hurkacz against No. 113 David Goffin.

Hurkacz has -225 odds to take home a win versus Goffin (+170).

David Goffin vs. Hubert Hurkacz Match Information

Tournament: The French Open

The French Open Round: Round of 128

Round of 128 Date: Sunday, May 28

Sunday, May 28 TV Channel: Tennis Channel

Tennis Channel Venue: Stade Roland Garros

Stade Roland Garros Location: Paris, France

Paris, France Court Surface: Clay

David Goffin vs. Hubert Hurkacz Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Hubert Hurkacz has a 69.2% chance to win.

David Goffin Hubert Hurkacz +170 Odds to Win Match -225 +40000 Odds to Win Tournament +15000 37.0% Implied Prob. to Win Match 69.2% 0.2% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 0.7% 43.9 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 56.1

David Goffin vs. Hubert Hurkacz Trends and Insights

Goffin is coming off a defeat at the hands of No. 14-ranked Cameron Norrie, 3-6, 4-6, in the Round of 16 at the Open Parc Auvergne-Rhone-Alpes Lyon.

In his most recent match on May 13, 2023, Hurkacz came up short 3-6, 4-6 against Jeffrey John Wolf in the Round of 64 of the Internazionali BNL d'Italia.

Goffin has played 25.1 games per match in his 38 matches over the past 12 months (across all court types).

Goffin has played nine matches on clay over the past 12 months, and 23.2 games per match.

Hurkacz has played 55 matches in the past 12 months across all court types, averaging 29.5 games per match and winning 52.0% of those games.

In nine matches on clay courts in the past 12 months, Hurkacz has averaged 30.1 games per match and 10.4 games per set, winning 49.1% of the games.

Goffin and Hurkacz each have one win in their head-to-head matchups. The pair last met on May 28, 2022, with Hurkacz securing the win 7-5, 6-2, 6-1.

In terms of sets, Hurkacz has secured three against Goffin (60.0%), while Goffin has clinched two.

Hurkacz and Goffin have matched up for 53 total games, and Hurkacz has won more often, capturing 31 of them.

In their two matches against each other, Goffin and Hurkacz are averaging 26.5 games and 2.5 sets.

