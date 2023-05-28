In Sunday's Round of 128 of the French Open, Dominic Thiem, the No. 91-ranked player, will compete against Pedro Cachin (ranked No. 63).

Dominic Thiem vs. Pedro Cachin Date and TV Info

Round: Round of 128

Round of 128 Date: Sunday, May 28

Sunday, May 28 TV Channel: Tennis Channel

Tennis Channel (Watch on Fubo) Court Surface: Clay

Thiem vs. Cachin Matchup Info

Thiem is coming off a loss at the hands of No. 5-ranked Stefanos Tsitsipas, 6-3, 1-6, 6-7, in the Round of 64 at the Mutua Madrid Open.

In the Open Parc Auvergne-Rhone-Alpes Lyon (his previous tournament), Cachin was defeated in the Round of 16 by No. 44-ranked Sebastian Baez, 6-3, 5-7, 2-6.

Thiem and Cachin have gone head to head on one occasion in the past five years, during the Round of 32 of the ATP Challenger Marbella, Spain Men Singles 2022, and Cachin was the victor, winning 6-3, 6-4.

In 19 total games, Cachin has the advantage, taking the win in 12 of them, while Thiem has won seven.

Thiem vs. Cachin Odds and Probabilities

Dominic Thiem Pedro Cachin -135 Odds to Win Match +105 +8000 Odds to Win Tournament +30000 57.4% Implied Prob. to Win Match 48.8% 1.2% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 0.3% 51.8 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 48.2

