In a match slated for Sunday, Pedro Cachin (No. 63 in rankings) will face Dominic Thiem (No. 91) in the Round of 128 of the French Open.

Compared to the underdog Cachin (+105), Thiem is the favorite (-135) to make it to the round of 64.

Looking to place a bet on this or other tennis matches? Head over to BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks, and sign up today with our link!

Dominic Thiem vs. Pedro Cachin Match Information

Tournament: The French Open

The French Open Round: Round of 128

Round of 128 Date: Sunday, May 28

Sunday, May 28 TV Channel: Tennis Channel

Tennis Channel Venue: Stade Roland Garros

Stade Roland Garros Location: Paris, France

Paris, France Court Surface: Clay

Watch live tennis and many more sports and shows without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Dominic Thiem vs. Pedro Cachin Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Dominic Thiem has a 57.4% chance to win.

Dominic Thiem Pedro Cachin -135 Odds to Win Match +105 +8000 Odds to Win Tournament +30000 57.4% Implied Prob. to Win Match 48.8% 1.2% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 0.3% 51.8 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 48.2

Bet on tennis with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Dominic Thiem vs. Pedro Cachin Trends and Insights

In his previous tournament, the Mutua Madrid Open, Thiem was eliminated by No. 5-ranked Stefanos Tsitsipas, 6-3, 1-6, 6-7, in the Round of 64.

In the Open Parc Auvergne-Rhone-Alpes Lyon (his last tournament), Cachin was beaten in the Round of 16 by No. 44-ranked Sebastian Baez, 6-3, 5-7, 2-6.

Thiem has played 46 matches over the past 12 months (across all court surfaces), and 23.9 games per match.

On clay, Thiem has played 24 matches over the past year, totaling 22.7 games per match while winning 50.9% of games.

Cachin has played 36 matches in the past year across all court surfaces, averaging 25.8 games per match and winning 48.1% of those games.

In 17 matches on clay surfaces in the past 12 months, Cachin has averaged 23.4 games per match and 10.0 games per set, winning 49.5% of the games.

In the one match between Thiem and Cachin dating back to 2015, in the ATP Challenger Marbella, Spain Men Singles 2022 Round of 32, Cachin came out on top 6-3, 6-4.

Cachin and Thiem have matched up in two sets against each other, with Cachin claiming two of them.

Cachin has taken down Thiem in 12 of 19 total games between them, good for a 63.2% win rate.

Cachin and Thiem have squared off one time, and they have averaged 19.0 games and 2.0 sets per match.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.