Ekaterina Alexandrova vs. Viktoriya Tomova: Live Stream, TV Channel, How to Watch | French Open
Published: May. 27, 2023 at 5:33 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Round of 128 at the French Open is set for Sunday, with Viktoriya Tomova, the No. 71-ranked player, taking on Ekaterina Alexandrova, the No. 23-ranked player.
You can see as Alexandrova attempts to knock out Tomova on Tennis Channel.
Watch live tennis and tons of other sports and shows without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!
Ekaterina Alexandrova vs. Viktoriya Tomova Date and TV Info
- Round: Round of 128
- Date: Sunday, May 28
- TV Channel: Tennis Channel (Watch on Fubo)
- Court Surface: Clay
Watch live sports without cable! Sign up today for a free trial to Fubo!
Alexandrova vs. Tomova Matchup Info
- Alexandrova came up short 4-6, 2-6 versus Camila Giorgi in the Round of 64 of the Internazionali BNL d'Italia (her most recent match).
- In her most recent match on May 24, 2023, Tomova was defeated 4-6, 6-3, 1-6 versus Lauren Davis in the Round of 16 of the Internationaux de Strasbourg.
- Alexandrova and Tomova haven't matched up against each other in the last five years.
Alexandrova vs. Tomova Odds and Probabilities
|Ekaterina Alexandrova
|Viktoriya Tomova
|-350
|Odds to Win Match
|+260
|+20000
|Odds to Win Tournament
|+40000
|77.8%
|Implied Prob. to Win Match
|27.8%
|0.5%
|Implied Prob. to Win Tournament
|0.2%
|58.9
|Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match
|41.1
Bet on tennis with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.