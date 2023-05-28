The Round of 128 at the French Open is set for Sunday, with Viktoriya Tomova, the No. 71-ranked player, taking on Ekaterina Alexandrova, the No. 23-ranked player.

Ekaterina Alexandrova vs. Viktoriya Tomova Date and TV Info

Round: Round of 128

Round of 128 Date: Sunday, May 28

Sunday, May 28 TV Channel: Tennis Channel

Tennis Channel (Watch on Fubo) Court Surface: Clay

Alexandrova vs. Tomova Matchup Info

Alexandrova came up short 4-6, 2-6 versus Camila Giorgi in the Round of 64 of the Internazionali BNL d'Italia (her most recent match).

In her most recent match on May 24, 2023, Tomova was defeated 4-6, 6-3, 1-6 versus Lauren Davis in the Round of 16 of the Internationaux de Strasbourg.

Alexandrova and Tomova haven't matched up against each other in the last five years.

Alexandrova vs. Tomova Odds and Probabilities

Ekaterina Alexandrova Viktoriya Tomova -350 Odds to Win Match +260 +20000 Odds to Win Tournament +40000 77.8% Implied Prob. to Win Match 27.8% 0.5% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 0.2% 58.9 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 41.1

