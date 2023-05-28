Ekaterina Alexandrova (No. 23 ranking) will take on Viktoriya Tomova (No. 71) in the Round of 128 of the French Open on Sunday, May 28.

With -350 odds, Alexandrova is the favorite against Tomova (+260) for this match.

Ekaterina Alexandrova vs. Viktoriya Tomova Match Information

Tournament: The French Open

The French Open Round: Round of 128

Round of 128 Date: Sunday, May 28

Sunday, May 28 TV Channel: Tennis Channel

Tennis Channel Venue: Stade Roland Garros

Stade Roland Garros Location: Paris, France

Paris, France Court Surface: Clay

Ekaterina Alexandrova vs. Viktoriya Tomova Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Ekaterina Alexandrova has a 77.8% chance to win.

Ekaterina Alexandrova Viktoriya Tomova -350 Odds to Win Match +260 +20000 Odds to Win Tournament +40000 77.8% Implied Prob. to Win Match 27.8% 0.5% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 0.2% 58.9 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 41.1

Ekaterina Alexandrova vs. Viktoriya Tomova Trends and Insights

Alexandrova is coming off a loss at the hands of No. 37-ranked Camila Giorgi, 4-6, 2-6, in the Round of 64 at the Internazionali BNL d'Italia.

In the Internationaux de Strasbourg (her previous tournament), Tomova was taken down in the Round of 16 by No. 58-ranked Lauren Davis, 4-6, 6-3, 1-6.

Alexandrova has played 21.9 games per match in her 44 matches over the past 12 months (across all court types).

On clay, Alexandrova has played eight matches over the past year, totaling 22.5 games per match while winning 51.1% of games.

Tomova is averaging 21.5 games per match in her 41 matches played in the past year across all court surfaces, winning 50.3% of those games.

On clay surfaces, Tomova has played 11 matches and averaged 24.2 games per match and 9.2 games per set.

This is the first time that Alexandrova and Tomova have gone head-to-head in the last five years.

