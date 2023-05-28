Ekaterina Alexandrova vs. Viktoriya Tomova: Prediction and Match Betting Odds | French Open
Ekaterina Alexandrova (No. 23 ranking) will take on Viktoriya Tomova (No. 71) in the Round of 128 of the French Open on Sunday, May 28.
With -350 odds, Alexandrova is the favorite against Tomova (+260) for this match.
Ekaterina Alexandrova vs. Viktoriya Tomova Match Information
- Tournament: The French Open
- Round: Round of 128
- Date: Sunday, May 28
- TV Channel: Tennis Channel
- Venue: Stade Roland Garros
- Location: Paris, France
- Court Surface: Clay
Ekaterina Alexandrova vs. Viktoriya Tomova Prediction and Odds
Based on the moneyline in this match, Ekaterina Alexandrova has a 77.8% chance to win.
|Ekaterina Alexandrova
|Viktoriya Tomova
|-350
|Odds to Win Match
|+260
|+20000
|Odds to Win Tournament
|+40000
|77.8%
|Implied Prob. to Win Match
|27.8%
|0.5%
|Implied Prob. to Win Tournament
|0.2%
|58.9
|Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match
|41.1
Ekaterina Alexandrova vs. Viktoriya Tomova Trends and Insights
- Alexandrova is coming off a loss at the hands of No. 37-ranked Camila Giorgi, 4-6, 2-6, in the Round of 64 at the Internazionali BNL d'Italia.
- In the Internationaux de Strasbourg (her previous tournament), Tomova was taken down in the Round of 16 by No. 58-ranked Lauren Davis, 4-6, 6-3, 1-6.
- Alexandrova has played 21.9 games per match in her 44 matches over the past 12 months (across all court types).
- On clay, Alexandrova has played eight matches over the past year, totaling 22.5 games per match while winning 51.1% of games.
- Tomova is averaging 21.5 games per match in her 41 matches played in the past year across all court surfaces, winning 50.3% of those games.
- On clay surfaces, Tomova has played 11 matches and averaged 24.2 games per match and 9.2 games per set.
- This is the first time that Alexandrova and Tomova have gone head-to-head in the last five years.
