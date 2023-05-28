In Sunday's Round of 128 of the French Open, Elena Rybakina, the No. 4-ranked player, will clash with Brenda Fruhvirtova (ranked No. 146).

You can tune in on Tennis Channel as Fruhvirtova looks to knock off Rybakina.

Elena Rybakina vs. Brenda Fruhvirtova Date and TV Info

Round: Round of 128

Round of 128 Date: Sunday, May 28

Sunday, May 28 TV Channel: Tennis Channel

Tennis Channel (Watch on Fubo) Court Surface: Clay

Rybakina vs. Fruhvirtova Matchup Info

In her most recent scheduled match on May 20, 2023, Rybakina advanced past Anhelina Kalinina via walkover at the Internazionali BNL d'Italia.

Fruhvirtova will look to maintain momentum after a 6-3, 6-0 win over No. 190-ranked Alice Robbe in the qualifying round on Friday.

On April 26, Fruhvirtova lost to No. 62-ranked Anna Kalinskaya, 6-2, 4-6, 4-6, in the round of 128 of her most recent tournament, the Mutua Madrid Open.

Rybakina and Fruhvirtova haven't squared off against each other in the last five years.

Rybakina vs. Fruhvirtova Odds and Probabilities

Elena Rybakina Brenda Fruhvirtova -1100 Odds to Win Match +625 +600 Odds to Win Tournament +35000 91.7% Implied Prob. to Win Match 13.8% 14.3% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 0.3% 64.6 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 35.4

