In the French Open Round of 128 on Sunday, No. 4-ranked Elena Rybakina meets No. 146 Brenda Fruhvirtova.

Rybakina is the favorite (-1100) in this match, compared to the underdog Fruhvirtova, who is +625.

Elena Rybakina vs. Brenda Fruhvirtova Match Information

Tournament: The French Open

The French Open Round: Round of 128

Round of 128 Date: Sunday, May 28

Sunday, May 28 TV Channel: Tennis Channel

Tennis Channel Venue: Stade Roland Garros

Stade Roland Garros Location: Paris, France

Paris, France Court Surface: Clay

Elena Rybakina vs. Brenda Fruhvirtova Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Elena Rybakina has a 91.7% chance to win.

Elena Rybakina Brenda Fruhvirtova -1100 Odds to Win Match +625 +600 Odds to Win Tournament +35000 91.7% Implied Prob. to Win Match 13.8% 14.3% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 0.3% 64.6 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 35.4

Elena Rybakina vs. Brenda Fruhvirtova Trends and Insights

In her last scheduled match on May 20, 2023, Rybakina advanced past Anhelina Kalinina via walkover at the Internazionali BNL d'Italia.

Fruhvirtova advanced past Alice Robbe 6-3, 6-0 in the qualifying round on Friday.

Rybakina has played 60 matches over the past 12 months (across all court types), and 22.0 games per match.

In her 10 matches on clay over the past year, Rybakina has played an average of 19.0 games.

Fruhvirtova is averaging 23.6 games per match in her seven matches played in the past year across all court surfaces, winning 45.5% of those games.

In one match on clay courts in the past year, Fruhvirtova has averaged 28.0 games per match and 9.3 games per set, winning 50.0% of the games.

Rybakina and Fruhvirtova have not competed against each other since 2015.

