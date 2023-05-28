Elias Ymer and Casper Ruud are prepared to square off in the Round of 128 of the French Open at Stade Roland Garros on May 28.

Elias Ymer vs. Casper Ruud Date and TV Info

Round: Round of 128

Round of 128 Date: Sunday, May 28

Sunday, May 28 TV Channel: Tennis Channel

Tennis Channel (Watch on Fubo) Court Surface: Clay

Ymer vs. Ruud Matchup Info

By taking down No. 64-ranked Yannick Hanfmann 6-3, 6-4 on Friday, Ymer reached the Round of 128.

Ymer was eliminated in the qualification final of his last tournament (the Internazionali BNL d'Italia) 6-7, 0-6 by No. 65-ranked Daniel Altmaier on May 9.

In his most recent match in the quarterfinals of the Gonet Geneva Open, Ruud went down 6-3, 6-7, 5-7 versus Nicolas Jarry.

Ymer and Ruud have squared off one time in the past five years, during the Round of 32 of the 2019 ATP Challenger Phoenix, USA Men Singles, and Ruud came out on top, winning 1-6, 6-3, 6-3.

In three total sets, Ruud has the upper hand, taking the win in two of them, while Ymer has taken one.

In 25 total games, Ruud has the advantage, winning 13 of them, while Ymer has taken 12.

Ymer vs. Ruud Odds and Probabilities

Elias Ymer Casper Ruud +775 Odds to Win Match -1600 +50000 Odds to Win Tournament +1600 11.4% Implied Prob. to Win Match 94.1% 0.2% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 5.9% 35.2 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 64.8

