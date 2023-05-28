No. 155-ranked Elias Ymer will face No. 4 Casper Ruud in the French Open Round of 128 on Sunday, May 28.

With -1600 odds, Ruud is favored over Ymer (+775) in this matchup.

Elias Ymer vs. Casper Ruud Match Information

Tournament: The French Open

The French Open Round: Round of 128

Round of 128 Date: Sunday, May 28

Sunday, May 28 TV Channel: Tennis Channel

Tennis Channel Venue: Stade Roland Garros

Stade Roland Garros Location: Paris, France

Paris, France Court Surface: Clay

Elias Ymer vs. Casper Ruud Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Casper Ruud has a 94.1% chance to win.

Elias Ymer Casper Ruud +775 Odds to Win Match -1600 +50000 Odds to Win Tournament +1600 11.4% Implied Prob. to Win Match 94.1% 0.2% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 5.9% 35.2 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 64.8

Elias Ymer vs. Casper Ruud Trends and Insights

By beating No. 64-ranked Yannick Hanfmann 6-3, 6-4 on Friday, Ymer advanced to the Round of 128.

Ruud last played on May 25, 2023 in the quarterfinals of the Gonet Geneva Open and was taken down 6-3, 6-7, 5-7 by No. 54-ranked Nicolas Jarry.

Ymer has played 24.7 games per match in his 41 matches over the past year (across all court types).

On clay, Ymer has played 18 matches over the past year, totaling 24.3 games per match while winning 49.3% of games.

Ruud has played 61 matches in the past 12 months across all court surfaces, averaging 27.8 games per match and winning 53.5% of those games.

In 26 matches on clay courts in the past 12 months, Ruud has averaged 25.9 games per match and 9.8 games per set, winning 55.0% of the games.

In the only match between Ymer and Ruud dating back to 2015, in the 2019 ATP Challenger Phoenix, USA Men Singles Round of 32, Ruud won 1-6, 6-3, 6-3.

Ruud has clinched two sets against Ymer (good for a 66.7% win rate), compared to Ymer's one.

Ruud and Ymer have matched up for 25 total games, and Ruud has won more often, claiming 13 of them.

Ymer and Ruud have matched up one time, averaging 25.0 games and 3.0 sets per match.

