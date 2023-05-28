Elina Avanesyan's Round of 128 match in the French Open versus Belinda Bencic is on tap for Sunday, May 28.

You can watch on Tennis Channel as Avanesyan attempts to take down Bencic.

Elina Avanesyan vs. Belinda Bencic Date and TV Info

Round: Round of 128

Round of 128 Date: Sunday, May 28

Sunday, May 28 TV Channel: Tennis Channel

Tennis Channel (Watch on Fubo) Court Surface: Clay

Avanesyan vs. Bencic Matchup Info

Avanesyan is still in the tournament despite falling short 7-5, 4-6, 6-7 in the qualifying round against Kayla Day.

Avanesyan was beaten by Tamara Korpatsch (4-6, 1-6) on April 24 in the qualification round 1 of her most recent tournament, the Mutua Madrid Open.

Bencic most recently played on April 9, 2023 in the finals of the Credit One Charleston Open and was taken down 6-7, 4-6 by No. 5-ranked Ons Jabeur.

Avanesyan hasn't gone toe to toe with Bencic in the past five years.

Avanesyan vs. Bencic Odds and Probabilities

Elina Avanesyan Belinda Bencic +500 Odds to Win Match -800 +50000 Odds to Win Tournament +8000 16.7% Implied Prob. to Win Match 88.9% 0.2% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 1.2% 38.3 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 61.7

