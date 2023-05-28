Elina Avanesyan vs. Belinda Bencic: Prediction and Match Betting Odds | French Open
Elina Avanesyan (No. 134 ranking) will take on Belinda Bencic (No. 12) in the Round of 128 of the French Open on Sunday, May 28.
Compared to the underdog Avanesyan (+500), Bencic is favored (-800) to get to the round of 64.
Elina Avanesyan vs. Belinda Bencic Match Information
- Tournament: The French Open
- Round: Round of 128
- Date: Sunday, May 28
- TV Channel: Tennis Channel
- Venue: Stade Roland Garros
- Location: Paris, France
- Court Surface: Clay
Elina Avanesyan vs. Belinda Bencic Prediction and Odds
Based on the moneyline in this match, Belinda Bencic has an 88.9% chance to win.
|Elina Avanesyan
|Belinda Bencic
|+500
|Odds to Win Match
|-800
|+50000
|Odds to Win Tournament
|+8000
|16.7%
|Implied Prob. to Win Match
|88.9%
|0.2%
|Implied Prob. to Win Tournament
|1.2%
|38.3
|Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match
|61.7
Elina Avanesyan vs. Belinda Bencic Trends and Insights
- Avanesyan remains in the tournament despite coming up short 7-5, 4-6, 6-7 in the qualifying round against Kayla Day.
- Bencic last played on April 9, 2023 in the finals of the Credit One Charleston Open and was defeated 6-7, 4-6 by No. 5-ranked Ons Jabeur.
- Avanesyan has played 27 matches over the past 12 months across all court types, and 21.4 games per match.
- In her 10 matches on clay over the past year, Avanesyan has played an average of 21.2 games.
- In her 55 matches in the past 12 months across all court surfaces, Bencic is averaging 22.0 games per match while winning 55.3% of those games.
- Bencic has averaged 23.3 games per match and 10.0 games per set through nine matches on clay courts in the past year.
- Dating back to 2015, Avanesyan and Bencic have not competed against each other.
