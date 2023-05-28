Elina Avanesyan (No. 134 ranking) will take on Belinda Bencic (No. 12) in the Round of 128 of the French Open on Sunday, May 28.

Compared to the underdog Avanesyan (+500), Bencic is favored (-800) to get to the round of 64.

Elina Avanesyan vs. Belinda Bencic Match Information

Tournament: The French Open

The French Open Round: Round of 128

Round of 128 Date: Sunday, May 28

Sunday, May 28 TV Channel: Tennis Channel

Tennis Channel Venue: Stade Roland Garros

Stade Roland Garros Location: Paris, France

Paris, France Court Surface: Clay

Elina Avanesyan vs. Belinda Bencic Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Belinda Bencic has an 88.9% chance to win.

Elina Avanesyan Belinda Bencic +500 Odds to Win Match -800 +50000 Odds to Win Tournament +8000 16.7% Implied Prob. to Win Match 88.9% 0.2% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 1.2% 38.3 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 61.7

Elina Avanesyan vs. Belinda Bencic Trends and Insights

Avanesyan remains in the tournament despite coming up short 7-5, 4-6, 6-7 in the qualifying round against Kayla Day.

Bencic last played on April 9, 2023 in the finals of the Credit One Charleston Open and was defeated 6-7, 4-6 by No. 5-ranked Ons Jabeur.

Avanesyan has played 27 matches over the past 12 months across all court types, and 21.4 games per match.

In her 10 matches on clay over the past year, Avanesyan has played an average of 21.2 games.

In her 55 matches in the past 12 months across all court surfaces, Bencic is averaging 22.0 games per match while winning 55.3% of those games.

Bencic has averaged 23.3 games per match and 10.0 games per set through nine matches on clay courts in the past year.

Dating back to 2015, Avanesyan and Bencic have not competed against each other.

