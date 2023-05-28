A match between Elise Mertens (No. 28) and Viktoria Kuzmova (No. 136) is scheduled for Sunday, May 28 as part of the Round of 128 of the French Open in Paris, France.

Tennis Channel is the place to tune in to watch Mertens and Kuzmova hit the court.

Elise Mertens vs. Viktoria Kuzmova Date and TV Info

Round: Round of 128

Round of 128 Date: Sunday, May 28

Sunday, May 28 TV Channel: Tennis Channel

Tennis Channel (Watch on Fubo) Court Surface: Clay

Mertens vs. Kuzmova Matchup Info

Mertens last competed on May 12, 2023 in the Round of 64 of the Internazionali BNL d'Italia, and the matchup ended in a 4-6, 6-4, 3-6 loss to No. 57-ranked Anna Kalinskaya .

Despite being defeated 4-6, 4-6 in the qualifying round against Sara Bejlek, Kuzmova remains in the tournament.

On April 24, Kuzmova was defeated by No. 128-ranked Laura Siegemund, 3-6, 2-6, in the qualification round 1 of her last tournament, the Mutua Madrid Open.

Mertens and Kuzmova went toe to toe in the Round of 16 at the 2020 WTA Hobart, Australia Women Singles on January 15, 2020. Mertens won the match 6-1, 6-0.

Mertens and Kuzmova have matched up for two total sets, with Mertens taking two sets and Kuzmova coming out on top in zero of them.

Mertens and Kuzmova have played 13 total games, with Mertens securing the win in 12 games and Kuzmova claiming one.

Mertens vs. Kuzmova Odds and Probabilities

Elise Mertens Viktoria Kuzmova -1000 Odds to Win Match +575 +25000 Odds to Win Tournament +50000 90.9% Implied Prob. to Win Match 14.8% 0.4% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 0.2% 67.9 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 32.1

