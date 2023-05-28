Elise Mertens vs. Viktoria Kuzmova: Live Stream, TV Channel, How to Watch | French Open
A match between Elise Mertens (No. 28) and Viktoria Kuzmova (No. 136) is scheduled for Sunday, May 28 as part of the Round of 128 of the French Open in Paris, France.
Tennis Channel is the place to tune in to watch Mertens and Kuzmova hit the court.
Elise Mertens vs. Viktoria Kuzmova Date and TV Info
- Round: Round of 128
- Date: Sunday, May 28
- TV Channel: Tennis Channel (Watch on Fubo)
- Court Surface: Clay
Mertens vs. Kuzmova Matchup Info
- Mertens last competed on May 12, 2023 in the Round of 64 of the Internazionali BNL d'Italia, and the matchup ended in a 4-6, 6-4, 3-6 loss to No. 57-ranked Anna Kalinskaya .
- Despite being defeated 4-6, 4-6 in the qualifying round against Sara Bejlek, Kuzmova remains in the tournament.
- On April 24, Kuzmova was defeated by No. 128-ranked Laura Siegemund, 3-6, 2-6, in the qualification round 1 of her last tournament, the Mutua Madrid Open.
- Mertens and Kuzmova went toe to toe in the Round of 16 at the 2020 WTA Hobart, Australia Women Singles on January 15, 2020. Mertens won the match 6-1, 6-0.
- Mertens and Kuzmova have matched up for two total sets, with Mertens taking two sets and Kuzmova coming out on top in zero of them.
- Mertens and Kuzmova have played 13 total games, with Mertens securing the win in 12 games and Kuzmova claiming one.
Mertens vs. Kuzmova Odds and Probabilities
|Elise Mertens
|Viktoria Kuzmova
|-1000
|Odds to Win Match
|+575
|+25000
|Odds to Win Tournament
|+50000
|90.9%
|Implied Prob. to Win Match
|14.8%
|0.4%
|Implied Prob. to Win Tournament
|0.2%
|67.9
|Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match
|32.1
