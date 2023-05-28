In the French Open Round of 128 on Sunday, we have a matchup of No. 136-ranked Viktoria Kuzmova versus No. 28 Elise Mertens.

With -1000 odds, Mertens is the favorite against Kuzmova (+575) in this match.

Looking to place a bet on this or other tennis matches? Head over to BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks, and sign up today with our link!

Elise Mertens vs. Viktoria Kuzmova Match Information

Tournament: The French Open

The French Open Round: Round of 128

Round of 128 Date: Sunday, May 28

Sunday, May 28 TV Channel: Tennis Channel

Tennis Channel Venue: Stade Roland Garros

Stade Roland Garros Location: Paris, France

Paris, France Court Surface: Clay

Watch live tennis and many more sports and shows without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Elise Mertens vs. Viktoria Kuzmova Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Elise Mertens has a 90.9% chance to win.

Elise Mertens Viktoria Kuzmova -1000 Odds to Win Match +575 +25000 Odds to Win Tournament +50000 90.9% Implied Prob. to Win Match 14.8% 0.4% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 0.2% 67.9 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 32.1

Bet on tennis with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Elise Mertens vs. Viktoria Kuzmova Trends and Insights

Mertens is coming off a loss to No. 57-ranked Anna Kalinskaya, 4-6, 6-4, 3-6, in the Round of 64 at the Internazionali BNL d'Italia.

Despite coming up short 4-6, 4-6 in the qualifying round against Sara Bejlek, Kuzmova remains in the tournament.

Mertens has played 51 matches over the past year across all court types, and 21.1 games per match.

In her seven matches on clay over the past 12 months, Mertens has played an average of 21.9 games.

Kuzmova is averaging 20.5 games per match through her 24 matches played in the past 12 months across all court surfaces, winning 49.2% of those games.

On clay, Kuzmova has played one match and averaged 17.0 games per match and 8.5 games per set.

On January 15, 2020, Mertens and Kuzmova matched up in the 2020 WTA Hobart, Australia Women Singles Round of 16. Mertens took home the victory 6-1, 6-0.

Mertens and Kuzmova have squared off in two total sets, with Mertens winning two of them and Kuzmova zero.

Mertens has the advantage in 13 total games versus Kuzmova, claiming 12 of them.

In their one match against each other, Mertens and Kuzmova are averaging 13.0 games and 2.0 sets.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.