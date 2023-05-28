In Sunday's Round of 128 of the French Open, Emil Ruusuvuori, the No. 43-ranked player, will compete against Gregoire Barrere (ranked No. 55).

You can watch as Ruusuvuori tries to knock out Barrere on Tennis Channel.

Watch live tennis and tons of other sports and shows without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Emil Ruusuvuori vs. Gregoire Barrere Date and TV Info

Round: Round of 128

Round of 128 Date: Sunday, May 28

Sunday, May 28 TV Channel: Tennis Channel (Watch on Fubo)

Tennis Channel (Watch on Fubo) Court Surface: Clay

Watch live sports without cable! Sign up today for a free trial to Fubo!

Ruusuvuori vs. Barrere Matchup Info

In his most recent tournament, the Internazionali BNL d'Italia, Ruusuvuori was beaten by No. 3-ranked Daniil Medvedev, 4-6, 2-6, in the Round of 64.

In his last match in the Round of 16 of the Open Parc Auvergne-Rhone-Alpes Lyon, Barrere went down 6-7, 6-4, 3-6 versus Tommy Paul.

Ruusuvuori and Barrere went head to head in the 1st Part Of Season 1st Leg at the ABN AMRO World Tennis Tournament on February 9, 2020. Barrere won the match 7-5, 7-5.

Barrere and Ruusuvuori have played two total sets, with Barrere taking two sets and Ruusuvuori claiming zero of them.

Barrere has won 14 games versus Ruusuvuori, good for a 58.3% winning percentage, while Ruusuvuori has claimed 10 games.

Ruusuvuori vs. Barrere Odds and Probabilities

Emil Ruusuvuori Gregoire Barrere -250 Odds to Win Match +180 +40000 Odds to Win Tournament +35000 71.4% Implied Prob. to Win Match 35.7% 0.2% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 0.3% 55.5 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 44.5

Bet on tennis with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.