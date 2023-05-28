In the French Open Round of 128 on Sunday, we have a matchup featuring No. 55-ranked Gregoire Barrere versus No. 43 Emil Ruusuvuori.

In this Round of 128 matchup, Ruusuvuori is favored (-250) versus Barrere (+180) .

Looking to place a bet on this or other tennis matches? Head over to BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks, and sign up today with our link!

Emil Ruusuvuori vs. Gregoire Barrere Match Information

Tournament: The French Open

The French Open Round: Round of 128

Round of 128 Date: Sunday, May 28

Sunday, May 28 TV Channel: Tennis Channel

Tennis Channel Venue: Stade Roland Garros

Stade Roland Garros Location: Paris, France

Paris, France Court Surface: Clay

Watch live tennis and many more sports and shows without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Emil Ruusuvuori vs. Gregoire Barrere Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Emil Ruusuvuori has a 71.4% chance to win.

Emil Ruusuvuori Gregoire Barrere -250 Odds to Win Match +180 +40000 Odds to Win Tournament +35000 71.4% Implied Prob. to Win Match 35.7% 0.2% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 0.3% 55.5 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 44.5

Bet on tennis with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Emil Ruusuvuori vs. Gregoire Barrere Trends and Insights

Ruusuvuori most recently played on May 14, 2023 in the Round of 64 of the Internazionali BNL d'Italia, and the matchup ended in a 4-6, 2-6 loss to No. 3-ranked Daniil Medvedev .

In his last match on May 23, 2023, Barrere came up short 6-7, 6-4, 3-6 versus Tommy Paul in the Round of 16 of the Open Parc Auvergne-Rhone-Alpes Lyon.

Ruusuvuori has played 23.8 games per match in his 63 matches over the past year (across all court types).

Ruusuvuori has played 13 matches on clay over the past year, and 24.2 games per match.

Barrere has averaged 24.0 games per match in his 36 matches played in the past year across all court types, while winning 51.5% of the games.

On clay surfaces, Barrere has played 10 matches and averaged 24.1 games per match and 10.0 games per set.

In the one match between Ruusuvuori and Barrere dating back to 2015, in the ABN AMRO World Tennis Tournament 1st Part Of Season 1st Leg, Barrere was victorious 7-5, 7-5.

In two head-to-head sets between Barrere and Ruusuvuori, Barrere has yet to lose any of them.

Barrere and Ruusuvuori have faced off in 24 total games, with Barrere winning 14 and Ruusuvuori claiming 10.

In their one match against each other, Ruusuvuori and Barrere are averaging 24.0 games and 2.0 sets.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.