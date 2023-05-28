Stade Roland Garros in Paris, France is the site where Felix Auger-Aliassime and Fabio Fognini will meet on Sunday in the Round of 128 of the French Open.

Felix Auger-Aliassime vs. Fabio Fognini Date and TV Info

Round: Round of 128

Round of 128 Date: Sunday, May 28

Sunday, May 28 TV Channel: Tennis Channel

Tennis Channel (Watch on Fubo) Court Surface: Clay

Auger-Aliassime vs. Fognini Matchup Info

In his last scheduled match on May 25, 2023, Auger-Aliassime advanced past Arthur Fils via walkover at the Open Parc Auvergne-Rhone-Alpes Lyon.

In his last match in the Round of 32 of the Internazionali BNL d'Italia, Fognini was defeated 4-6, 2-6 against Holger Vitus Nodskov Rune.

Auger-Aliassime and Fognini haven't played each other in the last five years.

Auger-Aliassime vs. Fognini Odds and Probabilities

Felix Auger-Aliassime Fabio Fognini -350 Odds to Win Match +240 +12500 Odds to Win Tournament +40000 77.8% Implied Prob. to Win Match 29.4% 0.8% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 0.2% 59.5 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 40.5

