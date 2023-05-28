Felix Auger-Aliassime vs. Fabio Fognini: Live Stream, TV Channel, How to Watch | French Open
Published: May. 27, 2023 at 5:37 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Stade Roland Garros in Paris, France is the site where Felix Auger-Aliassime and Fabio Fognini will meet on Sunday in the Round of 128 of the French Open.
You can see Fognini look to knock off Auger-Aliassime on Tennis Channel.
Watch live tennis and tons of other sports and shows without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!
Felix Auger-Aliassime vs. Fabio Fognini Date and TV Info
- Round: Round of 128
- Date: Sunday, May 28
- TV Channel: Tennis Channel (Watch on Fubo)
- Court Surface: Clay
Watch live sports without cable! Sign up today for a free trial to Fubo!
Auger-Aliassime vs. Fognini Matchup Info
- In his last scheduled match on May 25, 2023, Auger-Aliassime advanced past Arthur Fils via walkover at the Open Parc Auvergne-Rhone-Alpes Lyon.
- In his last match in the Round of 32 of the Internazionali BNL d'Italia, Fognini was defeated 4-6, 2-6 against Holger Vitus Nodskov Rune.
- Auger-Aliassime and Fognini haven't played each other in the last five years.
Auger-Aliassime vs. Fognini Odds and Probabilities
|Felix Auger-Aliassime
|Fabio Fognini
|-350
|Odds to Win Match
|+240
|+12500
|Odds to Win Tournament
|+40000
|77.8%
|Implied Prob. to Win Match
|29.4%
|0.8%
|Implied Prob. to Win Tournament
|0.2%
|59.5
|Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match
|40.5
Bet on tennis with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.