Felix Auger-Aliassime vs. Fabio Fognini: Prediction and Match Betting Odds | French Open
In the Round of 128 of the French Open on Sunday, Felix Auger-Aliassime (ranked No. 10) meets Fabio Fognini (No. 130).
With -350 odds, Auger-Aliassime is favored over Fognini (+240) for this match.
Felix Auger-Aliassime vs. Fabio Fognini Match Information
- Tournament: The French Open
- Round: Round of 128
- Date: Sunday, May 28
- TV Channel: Tennis Channel
- Venue: Stade Roland Garros
- Location: Paris, France
- Court Surface: Clay
Felix Auger-Aliassime vs. Fabio Fognini Prediction and Odds
Based on the moneyline in this match, Felix Auger-Aliassime has a 77.8% chance to win.
|Felix Auger-Aliassime
|Fabio Fognini
|-350
|Odds to Win Match
|+240
|+12500
|Odds to Win Tournament
|+40000
|77.8%
|Implied Prob. to Win Match
|29.4%
|0.8%
|Implied Prob. to Win Tournament
|0.2%
|59.5
|Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match
|40.5
Felix Auger-Aliassime vs. Fabio Fognini Trends and Insights
- Auger-Aliassime is coming off a loss to Arthur Fils in the at the Open Parc Auvergne-Rhone-Alpes Lyon, losing - (retired).
- In his most recent match on May 14, 2023, Fognini was defeated 4-6, 2-6 against Holger Vitus Nodskov Rune in the Round of 32 of the Internazionali BNL d'Italia.
- In his 62 matches over the past 12 months across all court surfaces, Auger-Aliassime has played an average of 25.2 games.
- On clay, Auger-Aliassime has played six matches over the past year, totaling 27.3 games per match while winning 50.6% of games.
- In his 39 matches in the past year across all court types, Fognini is averaging 25.4 games per match and winning 46.7% of those games.
- Fognini has averaged 23.7 games per match and 9.9 games per set through 15 matches on clay courts in the past year.
- Dating back to 2015, Auger-Aliassime and Fognini have not matched up on the court.
