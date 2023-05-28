In the Round of 128 of the French Open on Sunday, Felix Auger-Aliassime (ranked No. 10) meets Fabio Fognini (No. 130).

With -350 odds, Auger-Aliassime is favored over Fognini (+240) for this match.

Felix Auger-Aliassime vs. Fabio Fognini Match Information

Tournament: The French Open

The French Open Round: Round of 128

Round of 128 Date: Sunday, May 28

Sunday, May 28 TV Channel: Tennis Channel

Tennis Channel Venue: Stade Roland Garros

Stade Roland Garros Location: Paris, France

Paris, France Court Surface: Clay

Felix Auger-Aliassime vs. Fabio Fognini Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Felix Auger-Aliassime has a 77.8% chance to win.

Felix Auger-Aliassime Fabio Fognini -350 Odds to Win Match +240 +12500 Odds to Win Tournament +40000 77.8% Implied Prob. to Win Match 29.4% 0.8% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 0.2% 59.5 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 40.5

Felix Auger-Aliassime vs. Fabio Fognini Trends and Insights

Auger-Aliassime is coming off a loss to Arthur Fils in the at the Open Parc Auvergne-Rhone-Alpes Lyon, losing - (retired).

In his most recent match on May 14, 2023, Fognini was defeated 4-6, 2-6 against Holger Vitus Nodskov Rune in the Round of 32 of the Internazionali BNL d'Italia.

In his 62 matches over the past 12 months across all court surfaces, Auger-Aliassime has played an average of 25.2 games.

On clay, Auger-Aliassime has played six matches over the past year, totaling 27.3 games per match while winning 50.6% of games.

In his 39 matches in the past year across all court types, Fognini is averaging 25.4 games per match and winning 46.7% of those games.

Fognini has averaged 23.7 games per match and 9.9 games per set through 15 matches on clay courts in the past year.

Dating back to 2015, Auger-Aliassime and Fognini have not matched up on the court.

