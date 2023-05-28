The Round of 128 of the French Open will see Filip Krajinovic and Frances Tiafoe go head to head at Stade Roland Garros on Sunday, May 28.

Filip Krajinovic vs. Frances Tiafoe Date and TV Info

Round: Round of 128

Round of 128 Date: Sunday, May 28

Sunday, May 28 TV Channel: Tennis Channel

Tennis Channel (Watch on Fubo) Court Surface: Clay

Krajinovic vs. Tiafoe Matchup Info

Krajinovic last competed on May 22, 2023 in the Round of 32 of the Gonet Geneva Open, and the matchup finished in a 5-7, 1-6 defeat by No. 47-ranked Adrian Mannarino .

In his most recent match in the Round of 32 of the Internazionali BNL d'Italia, Tiafoe lost 7-5, 4-6, 3-6 against Lorenzo Musetti.

In the lone matchup between Krajinovic and Tiafoe in the last five years, which took place in the Round of 64 at Internazionali BNL d'Italia, Krajinovic came out on top, registering the 7-6, 7-6 win.

Krajinovic and Tiafoe have squared off in two total sets, with Krajinovic winning two sets and Tiafoe being victorious in zero of them.

Krajinovic and Tiafoe have played 26 total games, with Krajinovic winning 14 games and Tiafoe being victorious in 12.

Krajinovic vs. Tiafoe Odds and Probabilities

Filip Krajinovic Frances Tiafoe +275 Odds to Win Match -375 +40000 Odds to Win Tournament +12500 26.7% Implied Prob. to Win Match 78.9% 0.2% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 0.8% 38.7 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 61.3

