On Sunday, Filip Krajinovic (No. 92 in the world) takes on Frances Tiafoe (No. 12) in the Round of 128 of the French Open.

Tiafoe is the favorite (-375) in this matchup, compared to the underdog Krajinovic, who is +275.

Filip Krajinovic vs. Frances Tiafoe Match Information

Tournament: The French Open

The French Open Round: Round of 128

Round of 128 Date: Sunday, May 28

Sunday, May 28 TV Channel: Tennis Channel

Tennis Channel Venue: Stade Roland Garros

Stade Roland Garros Location: Paris, France

Paris, France Court Surface: Clay

Filip Krajinovic vs. Frances Tiafoe Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Frances Tiafoe has a 78.9% chance to win.

Filip Krajinovic Frances Tiafoe +275 Odds to Win Match -375 +40000 Odds to Win Tournament +12500 26.7% Implied Prob. to Win Match 78.9% 0.2% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 0.8% 38.7 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 61.3

Filip Krajinovic vs. Frances Tiafoe Trends and Insights

In the Round of 32 of the Gonet Geneva Open on May 22, 2023 (his last match), Krajinovic lost to Adrian Mannarino 5-7, 1-6.

In his most recent match in the Round of 32 of the Internazionali BNL d'Italia, Tiafoe was defeated 7-5, 4-6, 3-6 versus Lorenzo Musetti.

Krajinovic has played 25.9 games per match in his 30 matches over the past year (across all court surfaces).

On clay, Krajinovic has played 10 matches over the past 12 months, totaling 26.9 games per match while winning 44.6% of games.

Tiafoe is averaging 27.3 games per match through his 58 matches played in the past year across all court surfaces, winning 52.8% of those games.

In nine matches on clay surfaces in the past 12 months, Tiafoe has averaged 24.1 games per match and 10.3 games per set, winning 53.0% of the games.

Krajinovic and Tiafoe have met one time dating back to 2015, in the Internazionali BNL d'Italia Round of 64. Krajinovic won that matchup 7-6, 7-6.

In terms of sets, Krajinovic has taken two versus Tiafoe (100.0%), while Tiafoe has claimed zero.

Krajinovic has captured 14 games (53.8% win rate) against Tiafoe, who has claimed 12 games.

In one match between Krajinovic and Tiafoe, they have played 26.0 games and 2.0 sets per match on average.

