Stade Roland Garros in Paris, France is the site where Gael Monfils and Sebastian Baez will clash on Sunday in the Round of 128 of the French Open.

You can see Baez attempt to take down Monfils on Tennis Channel.

Gael Monfils vs. Sebastian Baez Date and TV Info

Round: Round of 128

Round of 128 Date: Sunday, May 28

Sunday, May 28 TV Channel: Tennis Channel

Tennis Channel (Watch on Fubo) Court Surface: Clay

Monfils vs. Baez Matchup Info

In his most recent tournament, the Open Parc Auvergne-Rhone-Alpes Lyon, Monfils was beaten by No. 63-ranked Pedro Cachin, 6-2, 3-6, 4-6, in the Round of 32.

In his most recent match on May 25, 2023, Baez came up short 2-6, 6-2, 1-6 versus Cameron Norrie in the quarterfinals of the Open Parc Auvergne-Rhone-Alpes Lyon.

This is the first time that Monfils and Baez have played each other in the last five years.

Monfils vs. Baez Odds and Probabilities

Gael Monfils Sebastian Baez +375 Odds to Win Match -550 +40000 Odds to Win Tournament +35000 21.1% Implied Prob. to Win Match 84.6% 0.2% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 0.3% 37.4 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 62.6

