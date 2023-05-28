On Sunday, Sebastian Baez (No. 44 in the world) faces Gael Monfils (No. 386) in the Round of 128 of the French Open.

In the Round of 128, Baez is the favorite against Monfils, with -550 odds compared to the underdog's +375.

Gael Monfils vs. Sebastian Baez Match Information

Tournament: The French Open

The French Open Round: Round of 128

Round of 128 Date: Sunday, May 28

Sunday, May 28 TV Channel: Tennis Channel

Tennis Channel Venue: Stade Roland Garros

Stade Roland Garros Location: Paris, France

Paris, France Court Surface: Clay

Gael Monfils vs. Sebastian Baez Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Sebastian Baez has an 84.6% chance to win.

Gael Monfils Sebastian Baez +375 Odds to Win Match -550 +40000 Odds to Win Tournament +35000 21.1% Implied Prob. to Win Match 84.6% 0.2% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 0.3% 37.4 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 62.6

Gael Monfils vs. Sebastian Baez Trends and Insights

Monfils last competed on May 23, 2023 in the Round of 32 of the Open Parc Auvergne-Rhone-Alpes Lyon, and the matchup ended in a 6-2, 3-6, 4-6 defeat by No. 63-ranked Pedro Cachin .

Baez is coming off a 2-6, 6-2, 1-6 loss to No. 14-ranked Cameron Norrie in the quarterfinals at the Open Parc Auvergne-Rhone-Alpes Lyon.

Monfils has played seven matches over the past 12 months across all court surfaces, and 19.1 games per match.

In his two matches on clay over the past year, Monfils has played an average of 23.0 games.

Baez is averaging 22.3 games per match through his 49 matches played in the past year across all court types, winning 48.0% of those games.

On clay surfaces, Baez has played 30 matches and averaged 22.9 games per match and 9.8 games per set.

Dating back to 2015, Monfils and Baez have not matched up on the court.

