Gleyber Torres Player Prop Bets: Yankees vs. Padres - May 28
Published: May. 28, 2023 at 6:23 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
On Sunday, Gleyber Torres (coming off going 1-for-4) and the New York Yankees face the San Diego Padres, whose starting pitcher will be Yu Darvish. First pitch is at 1:35 PM ET.
In his last game, he went 1-for-4 against the Padres.
Gleyber Torres Game Info & Props vs. the Padres
- Game Day: Sunday, May 28, 2023
- Game Time: 1:35 PM ET
- Stadium: Yankee Stadium
- Padres Starter: Yu Darvish
- TV Channel: YES
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -110)
Gleyber Torres At The Plate
- Torres is hitting .263 with eight doubles, a triple, nine home runs and 25 walks.
- Torres is batting .350 with two homers during his last games and is on a seven-game hitting streak.
- Torres has picked up a hit in 37 of 52 games this season, with multiple hits 13 times.
- He has gone deep in 15.4% of his games in 2023, and 4% of his trips to the dish.
- In 15 games this year (28.8%), Torres has picked up an RBI, and in eight of those games (15.4%) he had two or more. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored in 26 games this season (50.0%), including multiple runs in six games.
Gleyber Torres Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|22
|GP
|14
|.253
|AVG
|.264
|.344
|OBP
|.350
|.456
|SLG
|.491
|8
|XBH
|7
|4
|HR
|2
|12
|RBI
|5
|13/12
|K/BB
|7/7
|5
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|31
|GP
|21
|21 (67.7%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|16 (76.2%)
|7 (22.6%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|6 (28.6%)
|12 (38.7%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|14 (66.7%)
|5 (16.1%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|3 (14.3%)
|9 (29.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|6 (28.6%)
Padres Pitching Rankings
- The Padres pitching staff ranks 18th in the league with a collective 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Padres' 3.88 team ERA ranks 10th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Padres rank 11th in baseball in home runs given up (56 total, 1.1 per game).
- Darvish (3-3 with a 3.67 ERA and 57 strikeouts in 54 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Padres, his 10th of the season.
- The righty last appeared on Tuesday against the Washington Nationals, when he tossed six innings, allowing three earned runs while giving up six hits.
- This season, the 36-year-old ranks 35th in ERA (3.67), 27th in WHIP (1.130), and 23rd in K/9 (9.5) among qualifying pitchers.
