On Sunday, Gleyber Torres (coming off going 1-for-4) and the New York Yankees face the San Diego Padres, whose starting pitcher will be Yu Darvish. First pitch is at 1:35 PM ET.

Gleyber Torres Game Info & Props vs. the Padres

Game Day: Sunday, May 28, 2023

Game Time: 1:35 PM ET

Stadium: Yankee Stadium

Padres Starter: Yu Darvish

TV Channel: YES

YES Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -110)

Gleyber Torres At The Plate

Torres is hitting .263 with eight doubles, a triple, nine home runs and 25 walks.

Torres is batting .350 with two homers during his last games and is on a seven-game hitting streak.

Torres has picked up a hit in 37 of 52 games this season, with multiple hits 13 times.

He has gone deep in 15.4% of his games in 2023, and 4% of his trips to the dish.

In 15 games this year (28.8%), Torres has picked up an RBI, and in eight of those games (15.4%) he had two or more. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored in 26 games this season (50.0%), including multiple runs in six games.

Gleyber Torres Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 22 GP 14 .253 AVG .264 .344 OBP .350 .456 SLG .491 8 XBH 7 4 HR 2 12 RBI 5 13/12 K/BB 7/7 5 SB 0 Home Away 31 GP 21 21 (67.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 16 (76.2%) 7 (22.6%) Games w/2+ Hits 6 (28.6%) 12 (38.7%) Games w/1+ Run 14 (66.7%) 5 (16.1%) Games w/1+ HR 3 (14.3%) 9 (29.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 6 (28.6%)

