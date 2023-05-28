On Sunday, Gleyber Torres (coming off going 1-for-4) and the New York Yankees face the San Diego Padres, whose starting pitcher will be Yu Darvish. First pitch is at 1:35 PM ET.

In his last game, he went 1-for-4 against the Padres.

Gleyber Torres Game Info & Props vs. the Padres

  • Game Day: Sunday, May 28, 2023
  • Game Time: 1:35 PM ET
  • Stadium: Yankee Stadium
  • Padres Starter: Yu Darvish
  • TV Channel: YES
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -110)

Gleyber Torres At The Plate

  • Torres is hitting .263 with eight doubles, a triple, nine home runs and 25 walks.
  • Torres is batting .350 with two homers during his last games and is on a seven-game hitting streak.
  • Torres has picked up a hit in 37 of 52 games this season, with multiple hits 13 times.
  • He has gone deep in 15.4% of his games in 2023, and 4% of his trips to the dish.
  • In 15 games this year (28.8%), Torres has picked up an RBI, and in eight of those games (15.4%) he had two or more. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
  • He has scored in 26 games this season (50.0%), including multiple runs in six games.

Gleyber Torres Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
22 GP 14
.253 AVG .264
.344 OBP .350
.456 SLG .491
8 XBH 7
4 HR 2
12 RBI 5
13/12 K/BB 7/7
5 SB 0
Home Away
31 GP 21
21 (67.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 16 (76.2%)
7 (22.6%) Games w/2+ Hits 6 (28.6%)
12 (38.7%) Games w/1+ Run 14 (66.7%)
5 (16.1%) Games w/1+ HR 3 (14.3%)
9 (29.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 6 (28.6%)

Padres Pitching Rankings

  • The Padres pitching staff ranks 18th in the league with a collective 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Padres' 3.88 team ERA ranks 10th among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • The Padres rank 11th in baseball in home runs given up (56 total, 1.1 per game).
  • Darvish (3-3 with a 3.67 ERA and 57 strikeouts in 54 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Padres, his 10th of the season.
  • The righty last appeared on Tuesday against the Washington Nationals, when he tossed six innings, allowing three earned runs while giving up six hits.
  • This season, the 36-year-old ranks 35th in ERA (3.67), 27th in WHIP (1.130), and 23rd in K/9 (9.5) among qualifying pitchers.
