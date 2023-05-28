The Round of 128 at the French Open will feature Hamad Medjedovic and Marcos Giron matching up on Sunday, May 28 in Paris, France.

Medjedovic's match with Giron can be watched on Tennis Channel, so tune in to catch the action.

Hamad Medjedovic vs. Marcos Giron Date and TV Info

Round: Round of 128

Round of 128 Date: Sunday, May 28

Court Surface: Clay

Tennis Channel (Watch on Fubo) Court Surface: Clay

Medjedovic vs. Giron Matchup Info

Medjedovic took down Jesper de Jong 0-6, 6-2, 6-2 in the qualifying round on Thursday.

In his previous tournament (the Banja Luka Open), Medjedovic was eliminated by Gregoire Barrere 6-7, 5-7 on April 18, in the round of 32.

In his last match in the Round of 16 of the Gonet Geneva Open, Giron lost 6-4, 2-6, 3-6 versus Taylor Fritz.

Medjedovic and Giron haven't gone head to head against each other in the last five years.

Medjedovic vs. Giron Odds and Probabilities

Hamad Medjedovic Marcos Giron -150 Odds to Win Match +115 +50000 Odds to Win Tournament +50000 60.0% Implied Prob. to Win Match 46.5% 0.2% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 0.2% 50.7 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 49.3

