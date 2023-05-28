In the French Open Round of 128 on Sunday, we have a matchup of No. 74-ranked Marcos Giron against No. 168 Hamad Medjedovic.

Medjedovic is getting -150 odds to bring home a victory versus Giron (+115).

Looking to place a bet on this or other tennis matches? Head over to BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks, and sign up today with our link!

Hamad Medjedovic vs. Marcos Giron Match Information

Tournament: The French Open

The French Open Round: Round of 128

Round of 128 Date: Sunday, May 28

Sunday, May 28 TV Channel: Tennis Channel

Tennis Channel Venue: Stade Roland Garros

Stade Roland Garros Location: Paris, France

Paris, France Court Surface: Clay

Watch live tennis and many more sports and shows without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Hamad Medjedovic vs. Marcos Giron Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Hamad Medjedovic has a 60.0% chance to win.

Hamad Medjedovic Marcos Giron -150 Odds to Win Match +115 +50000 Odds to Win Tournament +50000 60.0% Implied Prob. to Win Match 46.5% 0.2% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 0.2% 50.7 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 49.3

Bet on tennis with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Hamad Medjedovic vs. Marcos Giron Trends and Insights

In the qualifying round on Thursday, Medjedovic advanced past No. 195-ranked Jesper de Jong, 0-6, 6-2, 6-2.

In his last match in the Round of 16 of the Gonet Geneva Open, Giron went down 6-4, 2-6, 3-6 versus Taylor Fritz.

Through seven matches over the past year (across all court types), Medjedovic has played 23.7 games per match and won 45.2% of them.

In his five matches on clay over the past 12 months, Medjedovic has played an average of 25.8 games.

Giron has played 54 matches in the past year across all court surfaces, averaging 24.7 games per match and winning 50.3% of those games.

On clay, Giron has played 10 matches and averaged 22.2 games per match and 9.3 games per set.

Dating back to 2015, Medjedovic and Giron have not met on the court.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.