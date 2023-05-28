In Sunday's Round of 128 of the French Open, Holger Vitus Nodskov Rune, the No. 6-ranked player, will clash with Christopher Eubanks (ranked No. 75).

You can turn on Tennis Channel to see Rune try to hold off Eubanks.

Holger Vitus Nodskov Rune vs. Christopher Eubanks Date and TV Info

Round: Round of 128

Round of 128 Date: Sunday, May 28

Sunday, May 28 TV Channel: Tennis Channel

Tennis Channel (Watch on Fubo) Court Surface: Clay

Rune vs. Eubanks Matchup Info

In the finals of the Internazionali BNL d'Italia on May 21, 2023 (his most recent match), Rune was dropped by Daniil Medvedev 5-7, 5-7.

In his last match in the Round of 16 of the Gonet Geneva Open, Eubanks lost 2-6, 3-6 against Alexander Zverev.

Rune hasn't gone toe to toe with Eubanks in the past five years.

Rune vs. Eubanks Odds and Probabilities

Holger Vitus Nodskov Rune Christopher Eubanks -5000 Odds to Win Match +1100 +750 Odds to Win Tournament +50000 98.0% Implied Prob. to Win Match 8.3% 11.8% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 0.2% 66 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 34

