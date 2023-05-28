On Sunday, Holger Vitus Nodskov Rune (No. 6 in the world) meets Christopher Eubanks (No. 75) in the Round of 128 of the French Open.

Compared to the underdog Eubanks (+1100), Rune is the favorite (-5000) to make it to the round of 64.

Holger Vitus Nodskov Rune vs. Christopher Eubanks Match Information

Tournament: The French Open

The French Open Round: Round of 128

Round of 128 Date: Sunday, May 28

Sunday, May 28 TV Channel: Tennis Channel

Tennis Channel Venue: Stade Roland Garros

Stade Roland Garros Location: Paris, France

Paris, France Court Surface: Clay

Holger Vitus Nodskov Rune vs. Christopher Eubanks Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Holger Vitus Nodskov Rune has a 98.0% chance to win.

Holger Vitus Nodskov Rune Christopher Eubanks -5000 Odds to Win Match +1100 +750 Odds to Win Tournament +50000 98.0% Implied Prob. to Win Match 8.3% 11.8% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 0.2% 66 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 34

Holger Vitus Nodskov Rune vs. Christopher Eubanks Trends and Insights

Rune is coming off a defeat to No. 3-ranked Daniil Medvedev, 5-7, 5-7, in the finals at the Internazionali BNL d'Italia.

In his most recent match on May 23, 2023, Eubanks came up short 2-6, 3-6 against Alexander Zverev in the Round of 16 of the Gonet Geneva Open.

Rune has played 76 matches over the past 12 months across all court surfaces, and 24.7 games per match.

On clay, Rune has played 23 matches over the past 12 months, totaling 25.1 games per match while winning 53.6% of games.

In the past 12 months, Eubanks has competed in 38 total matches (across all court types), winning 51.4% of the games. He averages 26.4 games per match and 10.5 games per set.

Eubanks has averaged 19.5 games per match and 9.8 games per set through two matches on clay courts in the past 12 months.

Rune and Eubanks have not played each other since 2015.

