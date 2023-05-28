In Sunday's Round of 128 of the French Open, Hugo Gaston, the No. 108-ranked player, will clash with Alex Molcan (ranked No. 83).

Hugo Gaston vs. Alex Molcan Date and TV Info

Round: Round of 128

Round of 128 Date: Sunday, May 28

Sunday, May 28 TV Channel: Tennis Channel

Tennis Channel (Watch on Fubo) Court Surface: Clay

Gaston vs. Molcan Matchup Info

Gaston came up short 3-6, 3-6 versus Borna Coric in the Round of 64 of the Mutua Madrid Open (his most recent match).

In his last match in the Round of 64 of the Internazionali BNL d'Italia, Molcan went down 3-6, 4-6 versus Andrey Rublev.

Gaston and Molcan haven't played each other in the last five years.

Gaston vs. Molcan Odds and Probabilities

Hugo Gaston Alex Molcan +155 Odds to Win Match -200 +50000 Odds to Win Tournament +40000 39.2% Implied Prob. to Win Match 66.7% 0.2% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 0.2% 43.6 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 56.4

