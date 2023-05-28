No. 108-ranked Hugo Gaston will meet No. 83 Alex Molcan in the French Open Round of 128 on Sunday, May 28.

In the Round of 128, Molcan is favored over Gaston, with -200 odds compared to the underdog's +155.

Looking to place a bet on this or other tennis matches? Head over to BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks, and sign up today with our link!

Hugo Gaston vs. Alex Molcan Match Information

Tournament: The French Open

The French Open Round: Round of 128

Round of 128 Date: Sunday, May 28

Sunday, May 28 TV Channel: Tennis Channel

Tennis Channel Venue: Stade Roland Garros

Stade Roland Garros Location: Paris, France

Paris, France Court Surface: Clay

Watch live tennis and many more sports and shows without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Hugo Gaston vs. Alex Molcan Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Alex Molcan has a 66.7% chance to win.

Hugo Gaston Alex Molcan +155 Odds to Win Match -200 +50000 Odds to Win Tournament +40000 39.2% Implied Prob. to Win Match 66.7% 0.2% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 0.2% 43.6 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 56.4

Bet on tennis with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Hugo Gaston vs. Alex Molcan Trends and Insights

In his most recent tournament, the Mutua Madrid Open, Gaston was eliminated by No. 20-ranked Borna Coric, 3-6, 3-6, in the Round of 64.

Molcan is coming off a 3-6, 4-6 defeat at the hands of No. 6-ranked Andrey Rublev in the Round of 64 at the Internazionali BNL d'Italia.

Gaston has played 33 matches over the past 12 months (across all court surfaces), and 21.2 games per match.

On clay, Gaston has played 17 matches over the past 12 months, totaling 21.7 games per match while winning 44.7% of games.

Molcan has played 42 matches in the past year across all court types, averaging 24.3 games per match and winning 48.9% of those games.

Molcan has averaged 23.8 games per match and 10.1 games per set in 17 matches on clay courts in the past year.

Gaston and Molcan have not competed against each other since 2015.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.