Sunday's Round of 128 at the French Open includes a match between Iga Swiatek and Cristina Bucsa at Stade Roland Garros.

Iga Swiatek vs. Cristina Bucsa Date and TV Info

Round: Round of 128

Round of 128 Date: Sunday, May 28

Sunday, May 28 TV Channel: Tennis Channel

Tennis Channel (Watch on Fubo) Court Surface: Clay

Swiatek vs. Bucsa Matchup Info

Swiatek is coming off a loss to Elena Rybakina in the quarterfinals at the Internazionali BNL d'Italia, falling 6-2, 6-7, 2-2 (retired).

In her last match on May 23, 2023, Bucsa lost 6-4, 2-6, 2-6 against Magda Linette in the Round of 32 of the Internationaux de Strasbourg.

Swiatek and Bucsa have played on one occasion in the past five years, during the Round of 32 of the Australian Open, and Swiatek was victorious, winning 6-0, 6-1.

Swiatek and Bucsa have matched up for two total sets, with Swiatek taking two sets and Bucsa coming out on top in zero of them.

Swiatek and Bucsa have played 13 total games, with Swiatek securing the win in 12 games and Bucsa coming out on top in one.

Swiatek vs. Bucsa Odds and Probabilities

Iga Swiatek Cristina Bucsa -10000 Odds to Win Match +1850 -110 Odds to Win Tournament +40000 99.0% Implied Prob. to Win Match 5.1% 52.4% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 0.2% 68.3 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 31.7

