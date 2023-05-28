Iga Swiatek (No. 1 ranking) will meet Cristina Bucsa (No. 67) in the Round of 128 of the French Open on Sunday, May 28.

In the Round of 128, Swiatek is favored over Bucsa, with -10000 odds against the underdog's +1850.

Looking to place a bet on this or other tennis matches? Head over to BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks, and sign up today with our link!

Iga Swiatek vs. Cristina Bucsa Match Information

Tournament: The French Open

The French Open Round: Round of 128

Round of 128 Date: Sunday, May 28

Sunday, May 28 TV Channel: Tennis Channel

Tennis Channel Venue: Stade Roland Garros

Stade Roland Garros Location: Paris, France

Paris, France Court Surface: Clay

Watch live tennis and many more sports and shows without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Iga Swiatek vs. Cristina Bucsa Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Iga Swiatek has a 99.0% chance to win.

Iga Swiatek Cristina Bucsa -10000 Odds to Win Match +1850 -110 Odds to Win Tournament +40000 99.0% Implied Prob. to Win Match 5.1% 52.4% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 0.2% 68.3 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 31.7

Bet on tennis with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Iga Swiatek vs. Cristina Bucsa Trends and Insights

Swiatek is coming off a loss to Elena Rybakina in the quarterfinals at the Internazionali BNL d'Italia, losing 6-2, 6-7, 2-2 (retired).

In her most recent match on May 23, 2023, Bucsa came up short 6-4, 2-6, 2-6 versus Magda Linette in the Round of 32 of the Internationaux de Strasbourg.

Swiatek has played 66 matches over the past year (across all court types), and 18.6 games per match.

On clay, Swiatek has played 22 matches over the past year, totaling 18.5 games per match while winning 66.9% of games.

In the past 12 months, Bucsa has played 44 total matches (across all court surfaces), winning 51.8% of the games. She averages 22.6 games per match and 9.4 games per set.

In 13 matches on clay courts in the past year, Bucsa has averaged 26.2 games per match and 9.7 games per set, winning 49.6% of the games.

Swiatek and Bucsa have met once dating back to 2015, in the Australian Open Round of 32. Swiatek claimed victory in that bout 6-0, 6-1.

In two total sets against each other, Swiatek has taken two, while Bucsa has secured zero.

Swiatek has bettered Bucsa in 12 of 13 total games between them, good for a 92.3% win rate.

Bucsa and Swiatek have squared off one time, and they have averaged 13.0 games and 2.0 sets per match.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.