The Round of 128 at the French Open is set for Sunday, with Alex de Minaur, the No. 19-ranked player, matching up with Ilya Ivashka, the No. 86-ranked player.

Ilya Ivashka vs. Alex de Minaur Date and TV Info

Round: Round of 128

Round of 128 Date: Sunday, May 28

Sunday, May 28 TV Channel: Tennis Channel

Tennis Channel (Watch on Fubo) Court Surface: Clay

Ivashka vs. de Minaur Matchup Info

Ivashka most recently competed on May 25, 2023 in the quarterfinals of the Gonet Geneva Open, and the matchup finished in a 1-6, 2-6 defeat by No. 9-ranked Taylor Fritz .

In his last match in the Round of 64 of the Internazionali BNL d'Italia, de Minaur lost 3-6, 4-6 versus Marton Fucsovics.

Ivashka and de Minaur have squared off on one occasion in the past five years, during the semifinals of the Truist Atlanta Open, and de Minaur was victorious, winning 5-7, 6-2, 6-2.

de Minaur has bested Ivashka in three total sets, taking two sets (66.7%) against Ivashka's one.

de Minaur has taken 17 games versus Ivashka, good for a 60.7% winning percentage, while Ivashka has taken home 11 games.

Ivashka vs. de Minaur Odds and Probabilities

Ilya Ivashka Alex de Minaur +240 Odds to Win Match -350 +50000 Odds to Win Tournament +25000 29.4% Implied Prob. to Win Match 77.8% 0.2% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 0.4% 40.9 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 59.1

