Ilya Ivashka vs. Alex de Minaur: Live Stream, TV Channel, How to Watch | French Open
Published: May. 27, 2023 at 5:34 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Round of 128 at the French Open is set for Sunday, with Alex de Minaur, the No. 19-ranked player, matching up with Ilya Ivashka, the No. 86-ranked player.
Watch on Tennis Channel as Ivashka attempts to hold off de Minaur.
Ilya Ivashka vs. Alex de Minaur Date and TV Info
- Round: Round of 128
- Date: Sunday, May 28
- TV Channel: Tennis Channel
- Court Surface: Clay
Ivashka vs. de Minaur Matchup Info
- Ivashka most recently competed on May 25, 2023 in the quarterfinals of the Gonet Geneva Open, and the matchup finished in a 1-6, 2-6 defeat by No. 9-ranked Taylor Fritz .
- In his last match in the Round of 64 of the Internazionali BNL d'Italia, de Minaur lost 3-6, 4-6 versus Marton Fucsovics.
- Ivashka and de Minaur have squared off on one occasion in the past five years, during the semifinals of the Truist Atlanta Open, and de Minaur was victorious, winning 5-7, 6-2, 6-2.
- de Minaur has bested Ivashka in three total sets, taking two sets (66.7%) against Ivashka's one.
- de Minaur has taken 17 games versus Ivashka, good for a 60.7% winning percentage, while Ivashka has taken home 11 games.
Ivashka vs. de Minaur Odds and Probabilities
|Ilya Ivashka
|Alex de Minaur
|+240
|Odds to Win Match
|-350
|+50000
|Odds to Win Tournament
|+25000
|29.4%
|Implied Prob. to Win Match
|77.8%
|0.2%
|Implied Prob. to Win Tournament
|0.4%
|40.9
|Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match
|59.1
