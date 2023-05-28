In the Round of 128 of the French Open on Sunday, Ilya Ivashka (ranked No. 86) faces Alex de Minaur (No. 19).

In this round of 64 match against Ivashka (+240), de Minaur is favored to win with -350 odds.

Ilya Ivashka vs. Alex de Minaur Match Information

Tournament: The French Open

The French Open Round: Round of 128

Round of 128 Date: Sunday, May 28

Sunday, May 28 TV Channel: Tennis Channel

Tennis Channel Venue: Stade Roland Garros

Stade Roland Garros Location: Paris, France

Paris, France Court Surface: Clay

Ilya Ivashka vs. Alex de Minaur Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Alex de Minaur has a 77.8% chance to win.

Ilya Ivashka Alex de Minaur +240 Odds to Win Match -350 +50000 Odds to Win Tournament +25000 29.4% Implied Prob. to Win Match 77.8% 0.2% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 0.4% 40.9 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 59.1

Ilya Ivashka vs. Alex de Minaur Trends and Insights

Ivashka came up short 1-6, 2-6 against Taylor Fritz in the quarterfinals of the Gonet Geneva Open (his most recent match).

In the Internazionali BNL d'Italia (his previous tournament), de Minaur was defeated in the Round of 64 by No. 92-ranked Marton Fucsovics, 3-6, 4-6.

Ivashka has played 49 matches over the past year across all court types, and 25.7 games per match.

Ivashka has played 11 matches on clay over the past 12 months, and 22.7 games per match.

de Minaur has played 57 matches in the past year across all court surfaces, averaging 24.1 games per match and winning 54.1% of those games.

On clay, de Minaur has played eight matches and averaged 16.9 games per match and 9.0 games per set.

On July 30, 2022, Ivashka and de Minaur played in the Truist Atlanta Open semifinals. de Minaur came out on top 5-7, 6-2, 6-2.

In terms of sets, de Minaur has won two against Ivashka (66.7%), while Ivashka has clinched one.

de Minaur has defeated Ivashka in 17 of 28 total games between them, good for a 60.7% win rate.

In one head-to-head match, Ivashka and de Minaur have averaged 28.0 games and 3.0 sets per match.

