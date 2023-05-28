Isiah Kiner-Falefa and his .333 on-base percentage over his past 10 games (73 points higher than his season-long percentage), will be in action for the New York Yankees against the San Diego Padres and Yu Darvish on May 28 at 1:35 PM ET.

He had a one-hit showing in his last game (1-for-4) against the Padres.

Isiah Kiner-Falefa Game Info & Props vs. the Padres

Game Day: Sunday, May 28, 2023

Game Time: 1:35 PM ET

Stadium: Yankee Stadium

Padres Starter: Yu Darvish

TV Channel: YES

YES Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)

Isiah Kiner-Falefa At The Plate

Kiner-Falefa is hitting .206 with three doubles, a triple, three home runs and six walks.

In 47.1% of his games this season (16 of 34), Kiner-Falefa has picked up at least one hit, and in four of those games (11.8%) he recorded more than one.

He has homered in 8.8% of his games in 2023, and 2.9% of his trips to the plate.

Kiner-Falefa has driven in a run in five games this year (14.7%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.

He has scored in six of 34 games (17.6%), including multiple runs twice.

Isiah Kiner-Falefa Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 15 GP 10 .150 AVG .242 .227 OBP .265 .175 SLG .273 1 XBH 1 0 HR 0 2 RBI 0 4/3 K/BB 6/1 3 SB 1 Home Away 20 GP 14 8 (40.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 8 (57.1%) 1 (5.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (21.4%) 2 (10.0%) Games w/1+ Run 4 (28.6%) 1 (5.0%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (14.3%) 3 (15.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (14.3%)

Padres Pitching Rankings