Jack Draper vs. Tomas Martin Etcheverry: Live Stream, TV Channel, How to Watch | French Open
Published: May. 27, 2023 at 5:33 AM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
The Round of 128 at the French Open is set for Sunday, with Tomas Martin Etcheverry, the No. 46-ranked player, going up against Jack Draper, the No. 60-ranked player.
You can see Draper look to take down Etcheverry on Tennis Channel.
Jack Draper vs. Tomas Martin Etcheverry Date and TV Info
- Round: Round of 128
- Date: Sunday, May 28
- TV Channel: Tennis Channel
- Court Surface: Clay
Draper vs. Etcheverry Matchup Info
- In his last tournament, the Open Parc Auvergne-Rhone-Alpes Lyon, Draper was defeated by No. 28-ranked Francisco Cerundolo, 6-4, 4-6, 3-6, in the quarterfinals.
- Etcheverry is coming off a 6-7, 2-6 defeat at the hands of No. 1-ranked Novak Djokovic in the Round of 64 at the Internazionali BNL d'Italia.
- Draper and Etcheverry have matched up once in the past five years, during the qualifying round of the 2020 ATP Challenger Ismaning, Germany Men Singles, and Etcheverry came out on top, winning 7-6, 6-7, 6-4.
- In three total sets, Etcheverry has the upper hand, taking the win in two of them, while Draper has won one.
- In 36 total games, Etcheverry has the upper hand, taking the win in 19 of them, while Draper has won 17.
Draper vs. Etcheverry Odds and Probabilities
|Jack Draper
|Tomas Martin Etcheverry
|+105
|Odds to Win Match
|-135
|+20000
|Odds to Win Tournament
|+30000
|48.8%
|Implied Prob. to Win Match
|57.4%
|0.5%
|Implied Prob. to Win Tournament
|0.3%
|49.4
|Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match
|50.6
