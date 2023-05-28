The Round of 128 at the French Open is set for Sunday, with Tomas Martin Etcheverry, the No. 46-ranked player, going up against Jack Draper, the No. 60-ranked player.

You can see Draper look to take down Etcheverry on Tennis Channel.

Watch live tennis and tons of other sports and shows without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Jack Draper vs. Tomas Martin Etcheverry Date and TV Info

Round: Round of 128

Round of 128 Date: Sunday, May 28

Sunday, May 28 TV Channel: Tennis Channel (Watch on Fubo)

Tennis Channel (Watch on Fubo) Court Surface: Clay

Watch live sports without cable! Sign up today for a free trial to Fubo!

Draper vs. Etcheverry Matchup Info

In his last tournament, the Open Parc Auvergne-Rhone-Alpes Lyon, Draper was defeated by No. 28-ranked Francisco Cerundolo, 6-4, 4-6, 3-6, in the quarterfinals.

Etcheverry is coming off a 6-7, 2-6 defeat at the hands of No. 1-ranked Novak Djokovic in the Round of 64 at the Internazionali BNL d'Italia.

Draper and Etcheverry have matched up once in the past five years, during the qualifying round of the 2020 ATP Challenger Ismaning, Germany Men Singles, and Etcheverry came out on top, winning 7-6, 6-7, 6-4.

In three total sets, Etcheverry has the upper hand, taking the win in two of them, while Draper has won one.

In 36 total games, Etcheverry has the upper hand, taking the win in 19 of them, while Draper has won 17.

Draper vs. Etcheverry Odds and Probabilities

Jack Draper Tomas Martin Etcheverry +105 Odds to Win Match -135 +20000 Odds to Win Tournament +30000 48.8% Implied Prob. to Win Match 57.4% 0.5% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 0.3% 49.4 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 50.6

Bet on tennis with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.