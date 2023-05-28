No. 60-ranked Jack Draper will face No. 46 Tomas Martin Etcheverry in the French Open Round of 128 on Sunday, May 28.

Etcheverry is favored (-135) in this match, compared to the underdog Draper, who is +105.

Jack Draper vs. Tomas Martin Etcheverry Match Information

Tournament: The French Open

The French Open Round: Round of 128

Round of 128 Date: Sunday, May 28

Sunday, May 28 TV Channel: Tennis Channel

Tennis Channel Venue: Stade Roland Garros

Stade Roland Garros Location: Paris, France

Paris, France Court Surface: Clay

Jack Draper vs. Tomas Martin Etcheverry Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Tomas Martin Etcheverry has a 57.4% chance to win.

Jack Draper Tomas Martin Etcheverry +105 Odds to Win Match -135 +20000 Odds to Win Tournament +30000 48.8% Implied Prob. to Win Match 57.4% 0.5% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 0.3% 49.4 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 50.6

Jack Draper vs. Tomas Martin Etcheverry Trends and Insights

Draper lost 6-4, 4-6, 3-6 versus Francisco Cerundolo in the quarterfinals of the Open Parc Auvergne-Rhone-Alpes Lyon (his last match).

In his most recent match in the Round of 64 of the Internazionali BNL d'Italia, Etcheverry lost 6-7, 2-6 against Novak Djokovic.

Draper has played 22.6 games per match in his 49 matches over the past year (across all court surfaces).

Draper has played five matches on clay over the past 12 months, and 24.6 games per match.

Etcheverry is averaging 24.4 games per match through his 42 matches played in the past 12 months across all court types, winning 50.6% of those games.

In 26 matches on clay surfaces in the past 12 months, Etcheverry has averaged 23.1 games per match and 9.7 games per set, winning 52.7% of the games.

On October 18, 2020, Draper and Etcheverry met in the 2020 ATP Challenger Ismaning, Germany Men Singles qualifying round. Etcheverry took home the win 7-6, 6-7, 6-4.

Etcheverry has secured two sets versus Draper (good for a 66.7% win rate), compared to Draper's one.

Etcheverry has the edge in 36 total games versus Draper, capturing 19 of them.

In their one match against each other, Draper and Etcheverry are averaging 36.0 games and 3.0 sets.

