Jack Draper vs. Tomas Martin Etcheverry: Prediction and Match Betting Odds | French Open
No. 60-ranked Jack Draper will face No. 46 Tomas Martin Etcheverry in the French Open Round of 128 on Sunday, May 28.
Etcheverry is favored (-135) in this match, compared to the underdog Draper, who is +105.
Jack Draper vs. Tomas Martin Etcheverry Match Information
- Tournament: The French Open
- Round: Round of 128
- Date: Sunday, May 28
- TV Channel: Tennis Channel
- Venue: Stade Roland Garros
- Location: Paris, France
- Court Surface: Clay
Jack Draper vs. Tomas Martin Etcheverry Prediction and Odds
Based on the moneyline in this match, Tomas Martin Etcheverry has a 57.4% chance to win.
|Jack Draper
|Tomas Martin Etcheverry
|+105
|Odds to Win Match
|-135
|+20000
|Odds to Win Tournament
|+30000
|48.8%
|Implied Prob. to Win Match
|57.4%
|0.5%
|Implied Prob. to Win Tournament
|0.3%
|49.4
|Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match
|50.6
Jack Draper vs. Tomas Martin Etcheverry Trends and Insights
- Draper lost 6-4, 4-6, 3-6 versus Francisco Cerundolo in the quarterfinals of the Open Parc Auvergne-Rhone-Alpes Lyon (his last match).
- In his most recent match in the Round of 64 of the Internazionali BNL d'Italia, Etcheverry lost 6-7, 2-6 against Novak Djokovic.
- Draper has played 22.6 games per match in his 49 matches over the past year (across all court surfaces).
- Draper has played five matches on clay over the past 12 months, and 24.6 games per match.
- Etcheverry is averaging 24.4 games per match through his 42 matches played in the past 12 months across all court types, winning 50.6% of those games.
- In 26 matches on clay surfaces in the past 12 months, Etcheverry has averaged 23.1 games per match and 9.7 games per set, winning 52.7% of the games.
- On October 18, 2020, Draper and Etcheverry met in the 2020 ATP Challenger Ismaning, Germany Men Singles qualifying round. Etcheverry took home the win 7-6, 6-7, 6-4.
- Etcheverry has secured two sets versus Draper (good for a 66.7% win rate), compared to Draper's one.
- Etcheverry has the edge in 36 total games versus Draper, capturing 19 of them.
- In their one match against each other, Draper and Etcheverry are averaging 36.0 games and 3.0 sets.
