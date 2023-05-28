Jannik Sinner vs. Alexandre Muller: Live Stream, TV Channel, How to Watch | French Open
Published: May. 27, 2023 at 5:37 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Round of 128 of the French Open will see Jannik Sinner and Alexandre Muller match up at Stade Roland Garros on Sunday, May 28.
Check out the Sinner-Muller match on Tennis Channel.
Jannik Sinner vs. Alexandre Muller Date and TV Info
- Round: Round of 128
- Date: Sunday, May 28
- TV Channel: Tennis Channel (Watch on Fubo)
- Court Surface: Clay
Sinner vs. Muller Matchup Info
- Sinner came up short 7-6, 2-6, 2-6 against Francisco Cerundolo in the Round of 16 of the Internazionali BNL d'Italia (his last match).
- In the Open Parc Auvergne-Rhone-Alpes Lyon (his last tournament), Muller was eliminated in the Round of 32 by No. 58-ranked Jack Draper, 2-6, 3-6.
- Sinner and Muller haven't squared off against each other in the last five years.
Sinner vs. Muller Odds and Probabilities
|Jannik Sinner
|Alexandre Muller
|-3000
|Odds to Win Match
|+1050
|+1100
|Odds to Win Tournament
|+50000
|96.8%
|Implied Prob. to Win Match
|8.7%
|8.3%
|Implied Prob. to Win Tournament
|0.2%
|65.8
|Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match
|34.2
