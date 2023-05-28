The Round of 128 of the French Open will see Jannik Sinner and Alexandre Muller match up at Stade Roland Garros on Sunday, May 28.

Check out the Sinner-Muller match on Tennis Channel.

Jannik Sinner vs. Alexandre Muller Date and TV Info

Round: Round of 128

Round of 128 Date: Sunday, May 28

Sunday, May 28 TV Channel: Tennis Channel

Tennis Channel (Watch on Fubo) Court Surface: Clay

Sinner vs. Muller Matchup Info

Sinner came up short 7-6, 2-6, 2-6 against Francisco Cerundolo in the Round of 16 of the Internazionali BNL d'Italia (his last match).

In the Open Parc Auvergne-Rhone-Alpes Lyon (his last tournament), Muller was eliminated in the Round of 32 by No. 58-ranked Jack Draper, 2-6, 3-6.

Sinner and Muller haven't squared off against each other in the last five years.

Sinner vs. Muller Odds and Probabilities

Jannik Sinner Alexandre Muller -3000 Odds to Win Match +1050 +1100 Odds to Win Tournament +50000 96.8% Implied Prob. to Win Match 8.7% 8.3% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 0.2% 65.8 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 34.2

