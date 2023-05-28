In the French Open Round of 128 on Sunday, No. 8-ranked Jannik Sinner meets No. 100 Alexandre Muller.

With -3000 odds, Sinner is favored over Muller (+1050) in this matchup.

Looking to place a bet on this or other tennis matches? Head over to BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks, and sign up today with our link!

Jannik Sinner vs. Alexandre Muller Match Information

Tournament: The French Open

The French Open Round: Round of 128

Round of 128 Date: Sunday, May 28

Sunday, May 28 TV Channel: Tennis Channel

Tennis Channel Venue: Stade Roland Garros

Stade Roland Garros Location: Paris, France

Paris, France Court Surface: Clay

Watch live tennis and many more sports and shows without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Jannik Sinner vs. Alexandre Muller Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Jannik Sinner has a 96.8% chance to win.

Jannik Sinner Alexandre Muller -3000 Odds to Win Match +1050 +1100 Odds to Win Tournament +50000 96.8% Implied Prob. to Win Match 8.7% 8.3% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 0.2% 65.8 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 34.2

Bet on tennis with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Jannik Sinner vs. Alexandre Muller Trends and Insights

In the Round of 16 of the Internazionali BNL d'Italia on May 16, 2023 (his most recent match), Sinner was dropped by Francisco Cerundolo 7-6, 2-6, 2-6.

In his most recent match in the Round of 32 of the Open Parc Auvergne-Rhone-Alpes Lyon, Muller was defeated 2-6, 3-6 against Jack Draper.

In his 67 matches over the past year across all court surfaces, Sinner has played an average of 24.5 games.

Sinner has played 16 matches on clay over the past 12 months, and 21.4 games per match.

Muller has averaged 23.1 games per match through his 25 matches played in the past year across all court types, while winning 50.4% of the games.

Muller has averaged 21.7 games per match and 9.6 games per set in 11 matches on clay surfaces in the past 12 months.

Sinner and Muller have not competed against each other since 2015.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.