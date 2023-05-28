Jason Kubler and Facundo Diaz Acosta are scheduled to meet in the Round of 128 of the French Open at Stade Roland Garros on May 28.

Kubler's match with Diaz Acosta will air on Tennis Channel, so tune in to catch the action.

Jason Kubler vs. Facundo Diaz Acosta Date and TV Info

Round: Round of 128

Round of 128 Date: Sunday, May 28

Sunday, May 28 TV Channel: Tennis Channel

Tennis Channel (Watch on Fubo) Court Surface: Clay

Kubler vs. Diaz Acosta Matchup Info

In his previous tournament, the Internazionali BNL d'Italia, Kubler was beaten by No. 38-ranked Bernabe Zapata Miralles, 4-6, 1-6, in the Round of 64.

Despite losing 5-7, 3-6 in the qualifying round against Sebastian Ofner, Diaz Acosta remains in the tournament.

In the Fayez Sarofim & Co. US Men's Clay Court Championship, Diaz Acosta's last tournament, he matched up with No. 134-ranked Yannick Hanfmann in the qualification final on April 2 and lost 5-7, 2-6.

Kubler and Diaz Acosta haven't gone head to head against each other in the last five years.

Kubler vs. Diaz Acosta Odds and Probabilities

Jason Kubler Facundo Diaz Acosta +125 Odds to Win Match -160 +50000 Odds to Win Tournament +50000 44.4% Implied Prob. to Win Match 61.5% 0.2% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 0.2% 47.6 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 52.4

