In the Round of 128 of the French Open on Sunday, Jason Kubler (ranked No. 68) meets Facundo Diaz Acosta (No. 137).

Diaz Acosta has -160 odds to take home a win versus Kubler (+125).

Jason Kubler vs. Facundo Diaz Acosta Match Information

Tournament: The French Open

The French Open Round: Round of 128

Round of 128 Date: Sunday, May 28

Sunday, May 28 TV Channel: Tennis Channel

Tennis Channel Venue: Stade Roland Garros

Stade Roland Garros Location: Paris, France

Paris, France Court Surface: Clay

Jason Kubler vs. Facundo Diaz Acosta Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Facundo Diaz Acosta has a 61.5% chance to win.

Jason Kubler Facundo Diaz Acosta +125 Odds to Win Match -160 +50000 Odds to Win Tournament +50000 44.4% Implied Prob. to Win Match 61.5% 0.2% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 0.2% 47.6 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 52.4

Jason Kubler vs. Facundo Diaz Acosta Trends and Insights

Kubler most recently played on May 13, 2023 in the Round of 64 of the Internazionali BNL d'Italia, and the matchup finished in a 4-6, 1-6 loss to No. 38-ranked Bernabe Zapata Miralles .

Despite being defeated 5-7, 3-6 in the qualifying round against Sebastian Ofner, Diaz Acosta remains in the tournament.

Kubler has played 24.9 games per match in his 43 matches over the past year (across all court surfaces).

Kubler has played eight matches on clay over the past 12 months, and 19.8 games per match.

Diaz Acosta is averaging 25.6 games per match through his nine matches played in the past year across all court surfaces, winning 49.1% of those games.

On clay surfaces, Diaz Acosta has played five matches and averaged 23.4 games per match and 10.6 games per set.

This is the first time that Kubler and Diaz Acosta have gone head-to-head in the last five years.

