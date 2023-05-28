Jason Kubler vs. Facundo Diaz Acosta: Prediction and Match Betting Odds | French Open
In the Round of 128 of the French Open on Sunday, Jason Kubler (ranked No. 68) meets Facundo Diaz Acosta (No. 137).
Diaz Acosta has -160 odds to take home a win versus Kubler (+125).
Jason Kubler vs. Facundo Diaz Acosta Match Information
- Tournament: The French Open
- Round: Round of 128
- Date: Sunday, May 28
- TV Channel: Tennis Channel
- Venue: Stade Roland Garros
- Location: Paris, France
- Court Surface: Clay
Jason Kubler vs. Facundo Diaz Acosta Prediction and Odds
Based on the moneyline in this match, Facundo Diaz Acosta has a 61.5% chance to win.
|Jason Kubler
|Facundo Diaz Acosta
|+125
|Odds to Win Match
|-160
|+50000
|Odds to Win Tournament
|+50000
|44.4%
|Implied Prob. to Win Match
|61.5%
|0.2%
|Implied Prob. to Win Tournament
|0.2%
|47.6
|Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match
|52.4
Jason Kubler vs. Facundo Diaz Acosta Trends and Insights
- Kubler most recently played on May 13, 2023 in the Round of 64 of the Internazionali BNL d'Italia, and the matchup finished in a 4-6, 1-6 loss to No. 38-ranked Bernabe Zapata Miralles .
- Despite being defeated 5-7, 3-6 in the qualifying round against Sebastian Ofner, Diaz Acosta remains in the tournament.
- Kubler has played 24.9 games per match in his 43 matches over the past year (across all court surfaces).
- Kubler has played eight matches on clay over the past 12 months, and 19.8 games per match.
- Diaz Acosta is averaging 25.6 games per match through his nine matches played in the past year across all court surfaces, winning 49.1% of those games.
- On clay surfaces, Diaz Acosta has played five matches and averaged 23.4 games per match and 10.6 games per set.
- This is the first time that Kubler and Diaz Acosta have gone head-to-head in the last five years.
