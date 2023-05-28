In the Round of 128 of the French Open on Sunday, Jason Kubler (ranked No. 68) meets Facundo Diaz Acosta (No. 137).

Diaz Acosta has -160 odds to take home a win versus Kubler (+125).

Jason Kubler vs. Facundo Diaz Acosta Match Information

  • Tournament: The French Open
  • Round: Round of 128
  • Date: Sunday, May 28
  • TV Channel: Tennis Channel
  • Venue: Stade Roland Garros
  • Location: Paris, France
  • Court Surface: Clay

Jason Kubler vs. Facundo Diaz Acosta Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Facundo Diaz Acosta has a 61.5% chance to win.

Jason Kubler Facundo Diaz Acosta
+125 Odds to Win Match -160
+50000 Odds to Win Tournament +50000
44.4% Implied Prob. to Win Match 61.5%
0.2% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 0.2%
47.6 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 52.4

Jason Kubler vs. Facundo Diaz Acosta Trends and Insights

  • Kubler most recently played on May 13, 2023 in the Round of 64 of the Internazionali BNL d'Italia, and the matchup finished in a 4-6, 1-6 loss to No. 38-ranked Bernabe Zapata Miralles .
  • Despite being defeated 5-7, 3-6 in the qualifying round against Sebastian Ofner, Diaz Acosta remains in the tournament.
  • Kubler has played 24.9 games per match in his 43 matches over the past year (across all court surfaces).
  • Kubler has played eight matches on clay over the past 12 months, and 19.8 games per match.
  • Diaz Acosta is averaging 25.6 games per match through his nine matches played in the past year across all court surfaces, winning 49.1% of those games.
  • On clay surfaces, Diaz Acosta has played five matches and averaged 23.4 games per match and 10.6 games per set.
  • This is the first time that Kubler and Diaz Acosta have gone head-to-head in the last five years.

