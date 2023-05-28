A match between Jelena Ostapenko (No. 17) and Tereza Martincova (No. 91) is slated for Sunday, May 28 as part of the Round of 128 of the French Open in Paris, France.

Ostapenko's matchup against Martincova will air on Tennis Channel.

Jelena Ostapenko vs. Tereza Martincova Date and TV Info

Round: Round of 128

Round of 128 Date: Sunday, May 28

Sunday, May 28 TV Channel: Tennis Channel
Court Surface: Clay

Tennis Channel (Watch on Fubo) Court Surface: Clay

Ostapenko vs. Martincova Matchup Info

Ostapenko came up short 2-6, 4-6 against Elena Rybakina in the semifinals of the Internazionali BNL d'Italia (her most recent match).

In her last match on May 22, 2023, Martincova came up short 2-6, 3-6 versus Emma Navarro in the Round of 32 of the Internationaux de Strasbourg.

Ostapenko and Martincova have gone head to head on one occasion in the past five years, during the Round of 16 of the Viking Classic Birmingham, and Martincova was the victor, winning 7-6, 4-6, 6-2.

Martincova has bested Ostapenko in three total sets, winning two sets (66.7%) against Ostapenko's one.

Martincova has taken 17 games against Ostapenko, good for a 54.8% winning percentage, while Ostapenko has won 14 games.

Ostapenko vs. Martincova Odds and Probabilities

Jelena Ostapenko Tereza Martincova -700 Odds to Win Match +450 +2000 Odds to Win Tournament +50000 87.5% Implied Prob. to Win Match 18.2% 4.8% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 0.2% 63.6 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 36.4

