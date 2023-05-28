No. 17-ranked Jelena Ostapenko will face No. 91 Tereza Martincova in the French Open Round of 128 on Sunday, May 28.

Ostapenko carries -700 odds to secure a win against Martincova (+450).

Jelena Ostapenko vs. Tereza Martincova Match Information

Tournament: The French Open

The French Open Round: Round of 128

Round of 128 Date: Sunday, May 28

Sunday, May 28 TV Channel: Tennis Channel

Tennis Channel Venue: Stade Roland Garros

Stade Roland Garros Location: Paris, France

Paris, France Court Surface: Clay

Jelena Ostapenko vs. Tereza Martincova Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Jelena Ostapenko has an 87.5% chance to win.

Jelena Ostapenko Tereza Martincova -700 Odds to Win Match +450 +2000 Odds to Win Tournament +50000 87.5% Implied Prob. to Win Match 18.2% 4.8% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 0.2% 63.6 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 36.4

Jelena Ostapenko vs. Tereza Martincova Trends and Insights

In her most recent tournament, the Internazionali BNL d'Italia, Ostapenko was eliminated by No. 6-ranked Elena Rybakina, 2-6, 4-6, in the semifinals.

In her last match in the Round of 32 of the Internationaux de Strasbourg, Martincova lost 2-6, 3-6 against Emma Navarro.

Ostapenko has played 54 matches over the past year (across all court types), and 21.9 games per match.

In her 10 matches on clay over the past 12 months, Ostapenko has played an average of 21.0 games.

Martincova has played 47 matches in the past year across all court surfaces, averaging 22.2 games per match and winning 48.4% of those games.

On clay surfaces, Martincova has played five matches and averaged 23.2 games per match and 10.5 games per set.

In the lone match between Ostapenko and Martincova dating back to 2015, in the Viking Classic Birmingham Round of 16, Martincova won 7-6, 4-6, 6-2.

Martincova and Ostapenko have played three total sets, with Martincova securing two of them and Ostapenko one.

Martincova and Ostapenko have competed in 31 total games, and Martincova has won more often, capturing 17 of them.

Martincova and Ostapenko have matched up one time, and they have averaged 31.0 games and 3.0 sets per match.

