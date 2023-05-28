The Round of 128 of the French Open will see Jiri Lehecka and Jan-Lennard Struff match up at Stade Roland Garros on Sunday, May 28.

You can watch as Lehecka attempts to knock out Struff on Tennis Channel.

Watch live tennis and tons of other sports and shows without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Jiri Lehecka vs. Jan-Lennard Struff Date and TV Info

Round: Round of 128

Round of 128 Date: Sunday, May 28

Sunday, May 28 TV Channel: Tennis Channel (Watch on Fubo)

Tennis Channel (Watch on Fubo) Court Surface: Clay

Watch live sports without cable! Sign up today for a free trial to Fubo!

Lehecka vs. Struff Matchup Info

In his most recent tournament, the Internazionali BNL d'Italia, Lehecka was defeated by No. 135-ranked Fabian Marozsan, 6-4, 1-6, 6-7, in the Round of 64.

Struff most recently played on May 7, 2023 in the finals of the Mutua Madrid Open and was taken down 4-6, 6-3, 3-6 by No. 2-ranked Carlos Alcaraz.

Lehecka hasn't faced Struff in the past five years.

Lehecka vs. Struff Odds and Probabilities

Jiri Lehecka Jan-Lennard Struff +130 Odds to Win Match -165 +30000 Odds to Win Tournament +15000 43.5% Implied Prob. to Win Match 62.3% 0.3% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 0.7% 46 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 54

Bet on tennis with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.