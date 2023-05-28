Jiri Lehecka vs. Jan-Lennard Struff: Live Stream, TV Channel, How to Watch | French Open
Published: May. 27, 2023 at 5:37 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Round of 128 of the French Open will see Jiri Lehecka and Jan-Lennard Struff match up at Stade Roland Garros on Sunday, May 28.
You can watch as Lehecka attempts to knock out Struff on Tennis Channel.
Jiri Lehecka vs. Jan-Lennard Struff Date and TV Info
- Round: Round of 128
- Date: Sunday, May 28
- TV Channel: Tennis Channel
- Court Surface: Clay
Lehecka vs. Struff Matchup Info
- In his most recent tournament, the Internazionali BNL d'Italia, Lehecka was defeated by No. 135-ranked Fabian Marozsan, 6-4, 1-6, 6-7, in the Round of 64.
- Struff most recently played on May 7, 2023 in the finals of the Mutua Madrid Open and was taken down 4-6, 6-3, 3-6 by No. 2-ranked Carlos Alcaraz.
- Lehecka hasn't faced Struff in the past five years.
Lehecka vs. Struff Odds and Probabilities
|Jiri Lehecka
|Jan-Lennard Struff
|+130
|Odds to Win Match
|-165
|+30000
|Odds to Win Tournament
|+15000
|43.5%
|Implied Prob. to Win Match
|62.3%
|0.3%
|Implied Prob. to Win Tournament
|0.7%
|46
|Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match
|54
