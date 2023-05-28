Jiri Lehecka vs. Jan-Lennard Struff: Prediction and Match Betting Odds | French Open
In a match slated for Sunday, Jan-Lennard Struff (No. 26 in rankings) will face Jiri Lehecka (No. 40) in the Round of 128 of the French Open.
With -165 odds, Struff is favored over Lehecka (+130) for this matchup.
Jiri Lehecka vs. Jan-Lennard Struff Match Information
- Tournament: The French Open
- Round: Round of 128
- Date: Sunday, May 28
- TV Channel: Tennis Channel
- Venue: Stade Roland Garros
- Location: Paris, France
- Court Surface: Clay
Jiri Lehecka vs. Jan-Lennard Struff Prediction and Odds
Based on the moneyline in this match, Jan-Lennard Struff has a 62.3% chance to win.
|Jiri Lehecka
|Jan-Lennard Struff
|+130
|Odds to Win Match
|-165
|+30000
|Odds to Win Tournament
|+15000
|43.5%
|Implied Prob. to Win Match
|62.3%
|0.3%
|Implied Prob. to Win Tournament
|0.7%
|46
|Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match
|54
Jiri Lehecka vs. Jan-Lennard Struff Trends and Insights
- Lehecka is coming off a loss at the hands of No. 135-ranked Fabian Marozsan, 6-4, 1-6, 6-7, in the Round of 64 at the Internazionali BNL d'Italia.
- In his most recent match in the finals of the Mutua Madrid Open, Struff was defeated 4-6, 6-3, 3-6 versus Carlos Alcaraz.
- In his 49 matches over the past year across all court surfaces, Lehecka has played an average of 24.9 games.
- Lehecka has played 13 matches on clay over the past year, and 21.9 games per match.
- In his 43 matches in the past year across all court surfaces, Struff is averaging 25.2 games per match while winning 52.9% of those games.
- In 18 matches on clay surfaces in the past 12 months, Struff has averaged 25.6 games per match and 10.2 games per set, winning 53.8% of the games.
- Lehecka and Struff have not matched up against each other since 2015.
