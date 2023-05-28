In a match slated for Sunday, Jan-Lennard Struff (No. 26 in rankings) will face Jiri Lehecka (No. 40) in the Round of 128 of the French Open.

With -165 odds, Struff is favored over Lehecka (+130) for this matchup.

Jiri Lehecka vs. Jan-Lennard Struff Match Information

Tournament: The French Open

The French Open Round: Round of 128

Round of 128 Date: Sunday, May 28

Sunday, May 28 TV Channel: Tennis Channel

Tennis Channel Venue: Stade Roland Garros

Stade Roland Garros Location: Paris, France

Paris, France Court Surface: Clay

Jiri Lehecka vs. Jan-Lennard Struff Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Jan-Lennard Struff has a 62.3% chance to win.

Jiri Lehecka Jan-Lennard Struff +130 Odds to Win Match -165 +30000 Odds to Win Tournament +15000 43.5% Implied Prob. to Win Match 62.3% 0.3% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 0.7% 46 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 54

Jiri Lehecka vs. Jan-Lennard Struff Trends and Insights

Lehecka is coming off a loss at the hands of No. 135-ranked Fabian Marozsan, 6-4, 1-6, 6-7, in the Round of 64 at the Internazionali BNL d'Italia.

In his most recent match in the finals of the Mutua Madrid Open, Struff was defeated 4-6, 6-3, 3-6 versus Carlos Alcaraz.

In his 49 matches over the past year across all court surfaces, Lehecka has played an average of 24.9 games.

Lehecka has played 13 matches on clay over the past year, and 21.9 games per match.

In his 43 matches in the past year across all court surfaces, Struff is averaging 25.2 games per match while winning 52.9% of those games.

In 18 matches on clay surfaces in the past 12 months, Struff has averaged 25.6 games per match and 10.2 games per set, winning 53.8% of the games.

Lehecka and Struff have not matched up against each other since 2015.

